La Cover del Live Album
25/02/25
SERENITY IN MURDER
Timeless Reverie

25/02/25
ESTREMA FORTEZZA
La Ballata del Re Cervo e del Cacciatore

28/02/25
YEAR OF THE COBRA
Year Of The Cobra

28/02/25
ENEMY INSIDE
Venom

28/02/25
PERFECT PLAN
Heart of a Lion

28/02/25
CELESTIAL SCOURGE
Observers of the Inevitable

28/02/25
CLOAKROOM
Last Leg of the Human Table

28/02/25
VACUOUS
In His Blood

28/02/25
ARION
The Light That Burns the Sky

28/02/25
METAPHOBIC
Deranged Excruciations

23/02/25
CANCER
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

23/02/25
GEOFF TATE + INNER VITRIOL
Alchemica Music Club - Bologna

24/02/25
ANKOR + CONQUER DIVIDE
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

25/02/25
TOM MEIGHAN
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

26/02/25
SAXON + GUEST
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\\\'ADDA (MI)

26/02/25
SHANDON
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

27/02/25
TRIBULATION + LIVGONE
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

27/02/25
PLANET OF ZEUS + BOTTOMLESS
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

27/02/25
TOM MEIGHAN
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

27/02/25
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO COMUNALE - THIENE (VI)
BATTLE BEAST: ad aprile il nuovo live album
22/02/2025 - 19:18 (50 letture)

62
45
67
68
08/02/2015
Live Report
SABATON + DELAIN + BATTLE BEAST
Alcatraz, Milano, 03/02/2015
01/05/2012
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + BATTLE BEAST + EKLIPSE
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 25/04/2012
 
22/02/2025 - 19:18
BATTLE BEAST: ad aprile il nuovo live album
17/02/2025 - 17:16
BATTLE BEAST: una data a Trezzo sull'Adda
13/05/2024 - 11:45
BATTLE BEAST: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album
09/08/2023 - 16:10
BATTLE BEAST: nel nostro paese per una data il prossimo febbraio
01/02/2022 - 23:26
BATTLE BEAST: posticipato in autunno il tour europeo
21/01/2022 - 13:30
BATTLE BEAST: pubblicata la clip di ''Wings of Light''
07/01/2022 - 17:55
BATTLE BEAST: online il video di ''Where Angels Fear to Fly''
26/11/2021 - 12:51
BATTLE BEAST: ''Eye of the Storm'' è il secondo singolo da ''Circus of Doom''
22/10/2021 - 17:40
BATTLE BEAST: presentano il singolo ''Master of Illusion''
04/10/2021 - 20:49
BATTLE BEAST: annunciato il nuovo album, una data in Italia a marzo 2022
22/02/2025 - 19:13
AIRFORCE: ascolta ''Cursed Moon''
22/02/2025 - 18:55
BLACK & DAMNED: ecco la cli di ''Red Heavens''
22/02/2025 - 18:43
METALITALIA FESTIVAL: svelate le date della dodicesima edizione
22/02/2025 - 18:35
VALHALORE: annunciano il nuovo album
22/02/2025 - 10:17
ROCK-OUT: i dettagli del nuovo album e il singolo ''American Way''
22/02/2025 - 10:05
NANOWAR OF STEEL: pubblicano la versione fixata di ''Helloworld.java''
22/02/2025 - 09:58
SAVAGE LANDS: guarda il video di ''Ruling Queen''
22/02/2025 - 00:05
CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD: ad aprile il nuovo album ‘‘Chasing Danger’’, ascolta ‘AI Lover’’
22/02/2025 - 00:04
DISTURBED: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''I Will Not Break''
22/02/2025 - 00:02
SMITH/KOTZEN: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Black Light’’
 
