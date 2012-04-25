BATTLE BEAST: ad aprile il nuovo live album

|
I finlandesi Battle Beast hanno annunciato per l'11 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, del loro nuovo Live Album Circus of Doom - Live in Helsinki 2023.
Di seguito potete vedere la clip di King for a Day.
Tracklist - CD2:
01. Intro
02. Circus of Doom
03. Straight to the Heart
04. Familiar Hell
05. Armageddon
06. Place That We Call Home
07. No More Hollywood Endings
08. Eye of the Storm
09. Where Angels Fear to Fly
10. Bastard Son of Odin
11. Russian Roulette
12. Wings of Light
13. Eden
14. Master of Illusion
15. King for a Day
16. Beyond the Burning Skies
17. BEHIND THE SCENES
18. TRAILER