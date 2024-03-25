|
CORPUS OFFAL: annunciato il debutto per gli ex Cerebral Rot, ascolta ''Corpus Offal''
24/02/2025 - 15:37 (58 letture)
Come già scritto in questa notizia
, i Corpus Offal
è un gruppo death metal formato dagli ex membri dei Ian Schwab
e Clyle Lindstrom
nato dopo lo scioglimento dei Cerebral Rot
.
La band ha ora annunciato il debutto omonimo Corpus Offal
in arrivo il 21 marzo 2025 tramite 20 Buck Spin
. The unexpected demise of Cerebral Rot came swiftly after two renowned cult albums. Yet just as expediently, a malodorous new organism arose in its place, Corpus Offal. Still featuring Cerebral Rot’s rancid core of Ian Schwab (guitar / vox) and Clyle Lindstrom (guitar), the Corpus Offal rhythm section of Jason Sachs (bass) and Jesse Shreibman (drums) now summon intensely elevated waves of stomach-churning nausea. After last year’s demo defloration, Corpus Offal presents its self-titled full length erupting like a festering corpse dragged from a midnight sewer; putrid, pulverizing and perversely invigorating.
A bludgeoning autopsy of Death Metal, Gore and Deathgrind, the low-tuned grooves, discordant leads and mid-tempo rumble of Cerebral Rot is evident in tracks like ‘Spinous Forms of Mortal Abhorrence’ and the title-track while setting the bar for a melted transformation into more ghastly liquified forms. The gargling slime vox of Ian Schwab are dangerously radioactive, summoned straight from the sealed basement of a nuked morgue narrating a splatter-fest of morbid poetry, decomposing flesh, absurd experiments, and gruesome transgression. Each song plays out like a medical examiner’s case file crossed with the fevered ramblings of a psychopath—precise in its anatomical horror and repugnant in its bizarre depravity.
Consecrated with an impossibly heavy Billy Anderson production, by the time Corpus Offal reaches its cataclysmic conclusion, you’re left drained, disoriented, and left wondering whether you’ve survived a masterpiece or witnessed the musical equivalent of a snuff film. So enter the crematorium, inhale deeply and be filled with the corporeal intoxication of Corpus Offal’s carnage. This is a sonic slaughterhouse and you’re the carcass.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. (Into) Purging Creation
2. Spinous Forms of Mortal Abhorrence
3. Essence of Dissolution
4. Corpus Offal
5. Gorging Gastric Decedent
6. Ripened Psychosis
7. Secreted Effluence (Spilling)
Inoltre è online l'omonimo singolo.
