25/02/25
ESTREMA FORTEZZA
La Ballata del Re Cervo e del Cacciatore

25/02/25
SERENITY IN MURDER
Timeless Reverie

28/02/25
ROBIN MCAULEY
Soulbound

28/02/25
PERFECT PLAN
Heart of a Lion

28/02/25
CLOAKROOM
Last Leg of the Human Table

28/02/25
ARION
The Light That Burns the Sky

28/02/25
LIGHT DWELLER
The Subjugate

28/02/25
RITUAL ASCENSION
Profanation of the Adamic Covenant

28/02/25
ENEMY INSIDE
Venom

28/02/25
VACUOUS
In His Blood

CONCERTI

25/02/25
TOM MEIGHAN
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

26/02/25
SAXON + GUEST
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\\\'ADDA (MI)

26/02/25
SHANDON
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

27/02/25
TRIBULATION + LIVGONE
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

27/02/25
PLANET OF ZEUS + BOTTOMLESS
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

27/02/25
TOM MEIGHAN
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

27/02/25
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO COMUNALE - THIENE (VI)

28/02/25
LAIBACH
LINK BOLOGNA, VIA FANTONI 21 - BOLOGNA

28/02/25
TOM MEIGHAN
NEW AGE CLUB, VIA TINTORETTO 14 - RONCADE (TV)

28/02/25
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO COMUNALE TIRINNANZI - LEGNANO (MI)
SHED THE SKIN: un primo estratto dal nuovo disco
25/02/2025 - 08:43 (31 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/02/2025 - 08:43
SHED THE SKIN: un primo estratto dal nuovo disco
25/03/2022 - 20:47
SURGIKILL: disponibile il nuovo split con gli Shed the Skin, ''Sounds of the Anguished Dead''
25/06/2020 - 19:32
SHED THE SKIN: tutto ''The Forbidden Arts'' in streaming
16/06/2020 - 00:41
SHED THE SKIN: ascolta ‘‘Skeletal Firestorm’’, traccia di apertura del nuovo disco
02/06/2020 - 13:49
SHED THE SKIN: in arrivo ''The Forbidden Arts'', ecco i dettagli e un brano
25/07/2018 - 09:26
SHED THE SKIN: tutto 'We of Scorn' ascoltabile in streaming
21/06/2018 - 07:31
SHED THE SKIN: disponibile un altro brano dal secondo disco
27/05/2018 - 10:40
SHED THE SKIN: tornano a luglio con 'We of Scorn', ecco i dettagli e la titletrack
25/06/2016 - 10:28
SHED THE SKIN: tutto 'Harrowing Faith' ascoltabile in streaming
03/06/2016 - 11:02
SHED THE SKIN: online la titletrack 'Harrowing Faith'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/02/2025 - 08:51
SWANS: I dettagli del nuovo album ''Birthing'', ascolta ''I Am a Tower''
25/02/2025 - 08:37
ARCHITECTS: online il nuovo singolo ''Everything Ends'' dal nuovo album
25/02/2025 - 08:34
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: il video ufficiale di ''Collusion''
25/02/2025 - 08:31
IDLE HEIRS: il video di ''Pillow Talk'' dal debutto ''Life is Violence''
25/02/2025 - 08:27
HAREM SCAREM: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Chasing Euphoria''
25/02/2025 - 08:21
STORMO: online il singolo ''Come Fauce Che Divora''
25/02/2025 - 08:15
DEAFHEAVEN: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Heathen''
24/02/2025 - 18:38
DISARMONIA MUNDI: tornano con il nuovo album ''The Dormant Stranger'', ascolta un brano
24/02/2025 - 18:35
EXTREME: una data in Italia
24/02/2025 - 18:26
KARL COCHRAN: è deceduto il chitarrista di Joe Lynn Turner ed ex-Kiss
 
