CRAWLING CHAOS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Wyrd''

I deathster Crawling Chaos pubblicheranno il nuovo album Wyrd il 28 marzo 2025 tramite Time to Kill Records.
WYRD, the third full-length album by Crawling Chaos, is an anthology-based work built around a series of archetypes tied to the concept of destiny, fate, and becoming. In the Northern European culture these ideas are encapsulated in the term wyrd, as opposed to notions of free will and self-determination.
The main theme is expanded and explored across the album’s ten tracks following a narrative thread which unites some of the most fascinating female figures of classical mythology, European folklore, and history—from the Norse Norns to Macbeth’s witches serving Hecate, from the Greco-Roman Furies to the fearsome Thessalian necromancers.
As with Crawling Chaos’ previous works, WYRD is full of literary quotes and easter eggs, offering subtle nods to the most curious among the listeners.
Musically speaking, the album is uncompromising, heavy, and very dark
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Garden of the Earthly Delights (Part I)
2. Three Times Three
3. Nails of Fate
4. Veiled in Secrets
5. Torches Ablaze
6. Necromancer
7. Nomen Omen
8. To the Furies
9. Witch-Hunt
10. The Garden of the Earthly Delights (Part II)
Inoltre è online il videoclip di Veiled in Secrets.