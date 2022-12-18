STORM SEEKER: ecco ''Homeward Bound'' dal nuovo album

|
I folk-metaller tedeschi Storm Seeker hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della No Cut Entertainment, il video di Homeward Bound.
Il brano - che vede la partecipazione dei dArtagnan - è tratto dal loro nuovo album Set the Sails in uscita il 14 marzo.
Tracklist:
01. Quora lunor
02. Set the Sails
03. Gouverneur of the Coco Island
04. Homeward Bound
05. Old Maui
06. Don't Break Yer Bones
07. Jack the Jolly Pirate
08. To Golden Times
09. Stormiest Seas
10. Into the Fray
11. Galway Girl
12. The Lieutenant's Lament
13. Waking of the Flood