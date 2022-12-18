     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Set the Sails - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

28/02/25
PERFECT PLAN
Heart of a Lion

28/02/25
RITUAL ASCENSION
Profanation of the Adamic Covenant

28/02/25
ROBIN MCAULEY
Soulbound

28/02/25
ARION
The Light That Burns the Sky

28/02/25
LIGHT DWELLER
The Subjugate

28/02/25
YEAR OF THE COBRA
Year Of The Cobra

28/02/25
ENEMY INSIDE
Venom

28/02/25
CLOAKROOM
Last Leg of the Human Table

28/02/25
WANTON ATTACK
Brinnande Jord

28/02/25
CELESTIAL SCOURGE
Observers of the Inevitable

CONCERTI

28/02/25
LAIBACH
LINK BOLOGNA, VIA FANTONI 21 - BOLOGNA

28/02/25
TOM MEIGHAN
NEW AGE CLUB, VIA TINTORETTO 14 - RONCADE (TV)

28/02/25
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO COMUNALE TIRINNANZI - LEGNANO (MI)

28/02/25
FRANCO MUSSIDA
ARCI TAMBOURINE, VIA CARLO TENCA 16 - SEREGNO (MB)

28/02/25
IL SEGNO DEL COMANDO + DEPTH VIBRATION + METAPHORIC MIND
SANTOMATO LIVE CLUB, VIA MONTALESE 25/A - PISTOIA

01/03/25
NARGAROTH + ADVERSAM + BLACK RAPTUS + DEMONIUM ASCENSION
CHIESA SCONSACRATA DI PINEROLO, VIA SAN GIUSEPPE 50 – PINEROLO (TO)

01/03/25
DOMINE & EMBRACE OF SOULS +Special Guest
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8B - BOLOGNA

01/03/25
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO GAVAZZENI - SERIATE (BG)

01/03/25
URAL + UGLY GOD BASTARDS + BAD NEWS
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTERS, VIA XX SETTEMBRE 33 - ROVELLASCA (CO)

01/03/25
TREVES BLUES BAND & LOU MARINI
SANTOMATO LIVE CLUB, VIA MONTALESE 25/A - PISTOIA
STORM SEEKER: ecco ''Homeward Bound'' dal nuovo album
28/02/2025 - 17:07 (44 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/02/2025 - 17:07
STORM SEEKER: ecco ''Homeward Bound'' dal nuovo album
31/10/2024 - 19:23
STORM SEEKER: a marzo il nuovo ''Set the Sails'' ecco la titletrack
18/12/2022 - 17:33
STORM SEEKER: ad aprile il nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/02/2025 - 17:50
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN: al lavoro su un nuovo disco
28/02/2025 - 17:45
ANCIENT BARDS: ascolta il nuovo singolo
28/02/2025 - 17:40
ARION: ecco la clip di ''Burning in the Skies'' da ''The Light That Burns The Sky''
28/02/2025 - 17:31
ELVENKING: in streaming un estratto dal nuovo album
28/02/2025 - 17:24
HEIMDALLS WACHT: presentano il singolo ''Gespaltenes Land''
28/02/2025 - 17:17
NACHTBLUT: ecco il video di ''Das Leben Der Anderen''
28/02/2025 - 11:51
FOLKSTONE: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''Alabastro''
27/02/2025 - 16:08
KATLA: il disco di debutto ''Scandinavian Pain'' a marzo, ascolta ''Dead Lover''
27/02/2025 - 16:05
RITUAL ASCENSION: il debutto ''Profanation of the Adamic Covenant'' in streaming
27/02/2025 - 15:57
DON AIREY: l'audio del singolo ''Moon Rising'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     