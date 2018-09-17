     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/03/25
AS THE WORLD DIES
Nebula

04/03/25
FRACTAL UNIVERSE
The Great Filters

06/03/25
ISTAPP
Sól Tér Sortna

07/03/25
STATICLONE
Better Living Through Static Vision

07/03/25
WHIPSTRIKER
Cry of Extinction

07/03/25
DAWN OF OUROBOROS
Bioluminescence

07/03/25
ADAMANTIS
Reforged

07/03/25
EDGE OF PARADISE
Death Note

07/03/25
JETHRO TULL
Curious Ruminant

07/03/25
WHITECHAPEL
Hymns in Dissonance

CONCERTI

01/03/25
NARGAROTH + ADVERSAM + BLACK RAPTUS + DEMONIUM ASCENSION
CHIESA SCONSACRATA DI PINEROLO, VIA SAN GIUSEPPE 50 – PINEROLO (TO)

01/03/25
DOMINE & EMBRACE OF SOULS +Special Guest
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8B - BOLOGNA

01/03/25
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO GAVAZZENI - SERIATE (BG)

01/03/25
URAL + UGLY GOD BASTARDS + BAD NEWS
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTERS, VIA XX SETTEMBRE 33 - ROVELLASCA (CO)

01/03/25
TREVES BLUES BAND & LOU MARINI
SANTOMATO LIVE CLUB, VIA MONTALESE 25/A - PISTOIA

01/03/25
DISTRUZIONE + CRIMINAL MADHOUSE CONSPIRACY + LESNAR SUPLEX
METROPOLIS, VIA CALATAFIMI - PIEDIMONTE SAN GERMANO (FR)

02/03/25
DEWOLFF
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

02/03/25
RICK WAKEMAN
AUDITORIUM PAGANINI - PARMA

03/03/25
MICHAEL KIWANUKA
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

03/03/25
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO DIEGO FABBRI - FORLÌ
SVNTH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Pink Noise Youth''
01/03/2025 - 09:53 (57 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
14/09/2020
Intervista
SVNTH
Il settimo genocidio
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/03/2025 - 09:53
SVNTH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Pink Noise Youth''
27/08/2020 - 20:35
SVNTH: tutto ''Spring in Blue'' in streaming
15/07/2020 - 21:10
SVNTH: ecco la data di uscita di ''Spring in Blue''
31/05/2020 - 13:54
SVNTH: diffuso il video di ''Wings of the Ark'' dall'album in arrivo
17/09/2018 - 10:14
SEVENTH GENOCIDE: ecco il singolo 'Sleepless' dall'EP 'SVNTH'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/03/2025 - 17:04
RUSS BALLARD: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Songs From The Warehouse/The Hits Rewired''
01/03/2025 - 12:41
VISIONATICA: online il nuovo singolo
01/03/2025 - 12:30
NATIONWIDE: ascolta la cover di ''Danger Zone'' di Kenny Loggins
01/03/2025 - 12:21
MASTER BOOT RECORDS: ecco il live video di ''CPU''
01/03/2025 - 10:05
INFECTION CODE: annunciato il nuovo album ''Culto''
01/03/2025 - 09:59
THE FLOWER KINGS: insieme ai Neal Morse & The Resonance per un'unica data
01/03/2025 - 09:47
TILL LINDEMANN: un concerto a Milano
01/03/2025 - 09:41
DRAGONY: pubblicano il videoclip di ''The Einherjar (What Dreams May Come)''
01/03/2025 - 09:37
VACUOUS: tutto il nuovo ''In His Blood'' in streaming
28/02/2025 - 17:50
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN: al lavoro su un nuovo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     