SVNTH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Pink Noise Youth''

|
La formazione post-black metal Svnth pubblicherà il nuovo album Pink Noise Youth il 18 aprile 2025 tramite These Hands Melt.
Qui di seguito il comunicato stampa:
The new studio effort of the Rome-based outfit SVNTH is the second chapter of the band’s own “trilogy of colors” and marks a distinctive evolution in terms of sound and personality toward a one of a kind direction completely free from any label or genre imposition.
Packaged in a flawless and delightful work of modern production handled by Alessandro De Falco and mastered by Angel Marcloid, Rodolfo Ciuffo’s creative songwriting and lyrical work takes shape in 8 new songs delivered by a genuine and enthralling inspiration which gives a very spontaneous take on the band’s new music.
Bringing back a more traditional song format, after two more long structures oriented records, “Pink Noise Youth” gives more room to melodies and pop/rock styles of singing, but still conserves the instrumental post-rock progressions that identified the band’s sound through the years and massive hardcore influenced blackgaze explosions with high pitched harsh vocals.
In addition with unconventional choices regarding instrumentation that sees the use of indian electric sitar on almost every song, several types of acoustic percussions, keyboards, samples, fretless bass and even 12 strings acoustic and classical guitars, PNY is without any doubt an album that sounds like nothing else realized before.
Conceptually the record is the continuation of “Spring in Blue”, which was about facing life’s struggles on a childhood perspective; PNY is based on exploring awareness as an adult in late youth, trying to give a voice to a generation emotionally unstable and chaotic as pink noise.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Inhale
2. Cinnamon Moon
3. Perfume
4. Elephant
5. Narrow, Narrow
6. Exhale
7. Winter Blues
8. Nairoby Lullaby
Inoltre è disponibile il video di Perfume.