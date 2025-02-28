RUSS BALLARD: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Songs From The Warehouse/The Hits Rewired''

|
Il cantante Russ Ballard ha annunciato per il 18 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del suo nuovo album Songs From The Warehouse/The Hits Rewired.
Di seguito trovate i singoli Resurrection e God Gave Rock And Roll To You.
Tracklist - CD1:
01. Resurrection
02. Courageous
03. Journey Man
04. The One Who Breathes Me
05. The Wild
06. Charlatan
07. Soul Music
08. Sonnambulismo
09. Last Man Standing
10. Make Believe World
11. The Family Way
12. Fearless
13. The Last Amen
Tracklist - CD2:
01. Since You’ve Been Gone
02. Winning
03. God Gave Rock And Roll To You
04. Voices
05. New York Groove
06. You Can Do Magic
07. Liar
08. I Know There’s Something Going On
09. I Surrender
10. No More The Fool
11. So You Win Again
12. Free Me
13. On The Rebound