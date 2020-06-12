BLUES PILLS: presentano la clip di ''What Has This Life Done to You''

|
I Blues Pills hanno reso disponibile, attraverso i propri canali social, il video di What Has This Life Done to You. Il brano è presente sul loro ultimo disco, Birthday, uscito lo scorso agosto per la Throwdown Entertainment / BMG.
Hey! In 2024, we released our album and went on an extensive tour across Europe to celebrate with all of you. Along the way, we captured so many great memories, which have come together in this video.
The song "What Has This Life Done To You" is the final track on our album—a true gem wrapped in a nostalgic, Americana-infused sound featuring some sweet riffs.
Big thanks to Taike for bringing this video to life.
We hope you all enjoy it!
Love,
Blues Pills