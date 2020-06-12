     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Birthday - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/03/25
FRACTAL UNIVERSE
The Great Filters

06/03/25
ISTAPP
Sól Tér Sortna

07/03/25
DEATHLESS LEGACY
Damnatio Aeterna

07/03/25
THRONE OF IRON
Adventure Two

07/03/25
OVERDRIVERS
Glory or Nothing

07/03/25
THIS GIFT IS A CURSE
Heir

07/03/25
MINDWARS
V [Reissue]

07/03/25
CROWN MAGNETAR
Punishment

07/03/25
EDGE OF PARADISE
Death Note

07/03/25
JETHRO TULL
Curious Ruminant

CONCERTI

04/03/25
GREEN LUNG + UNTO OTHERS + SATAN’S SATYRS
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

04/03/25
GREEN LUNG + UNTO OTHERS + SATAN’S SATYRS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/03/25
RICK WAKEMAN
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, SALA SANTA CECILIA - ROMA

05/03/25
ALMOST MONDAY
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)

06/03/25
ANIMALS AS LEADERS + NIGHT VERSES
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

06/03/25
THE HOWLERS
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

07/03/25
VNV NATION
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

07/03/25
SKUNK ANANSIE
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

07/03/25
MASTER BOOT RECORD + NEL BUIO
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

07/03/25
THE HOWLERS
COVO CLUB, VIA SAN DONATO 149 - BOLOGNA
BLUES PILLS: presentano la clip di ''What Has This Life Done to You''
03/03/2025 - 22:28 (58 letture)

RECENSIONI
78
73
73
ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/03/2025 - 22:28
BLUES PILLS: presentano la clip di ''What Has This Life Done to You''
13/07/2024 - 11:11
BLUES PILLS: ecco il videoclip di ''Piggyback Ride''
03/06/2024 - 08:39
BLUES PILLS: diffuso il video ufficiale di ''Top Of The Sky''
22/04/2024 - 15:00
BLUES PILLS: diffuso il videoclip di ''Don’t You Love It'' dal nuovo album
20/03/2024 - 08:44
BLUES PILLS: a dicembre per un concerto
12/03/2024 - 08:33
BLUES PILLS: il nuovo album ''Birthday'' ad agosto, ascolta un brano
14/08/2021 - 12:18
THE PICTUREBOOKS: ascolta ‘‘Too Soft to Live and Too Hard to Die’’ con Elin Larsson dei Blues Pills
21/08/2020 - 10:04
BLUES PILLS: il video di ''Rhythm in the Blood''
10/07/2020 - 17:26
BLUES PILLS: guarda il video di ''Kiss My Past Goodbye''
12/06/2020 - 21:22
BLUES PILLS: ''Holy Moly!'' uscirà il 21 agosto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/03/2025 - 22:05
PATTY GURDY: ecco la clip di ''Álfarann''
03/03/2025 - 08:42
DGM: annunciate tre date in Italia questo fine settimana
03/03/2025 - 08:37
THE BODY: diffuso un estratto dal disco collaborativo con gli Intensive Care
03/03/2025 - 08:35
THE INFINITY RING: online il videoclip di ''The Archway''
02/03/2025 - 22:48
DESSIDERIUM: in streaming un nuovo singolo
02/03/2025 - 22:32
NEW YORK DOLLS: è scomparso David Johansen
02/03/2025 - 22:27
AEONYZHAR: ecco il singolo ''Divine Hybrid Euphoria'' dal nuovo album
02/03/2025 - 22:18
COSMIC CATHEDRAL: previsto per aprile l'esordio discografico
01/03/2025 - 17:04
RUSS BALLARD: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Songs From The Warehouse/The Hits Rewired''
01/03/2025 - 12:41
VISIONATICA: online il nuovo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     