LORD OF THE LOST: annunciato il nuovo ''OPVS NOIR Vol. 1'', ecco un brano

I tedeschi Lord of the Lost hanno annunciato per l'8 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del primo album - intitolato OPVS NOIR Vol. 1 - di una nuova trilogia.
Di seguito trovate il singolo Lords of Fyre con i Feuerschwanz.
Tracklist:
01. Bazaar Bizarre
02. My Sanctuary
03. Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness (& Within Temptation)
04. I Will Die In It
05. Moonstruck (& Stimmgewalt)
06. Damage (feat. Whiplasher Bernadotte)
07. Ghosts (feat. Tina Guo)
08. Lords Of Fyre (& Feuerschwanz)
09. The Things We Do For Love
10. The Sadness In Everything (feat. Anna Maria Rose)
11. Dreams Are Never Alone