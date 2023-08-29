TARJA: a maggio il nuovo ''Circus Life''

|
La cantante finlandese Tarja Turunen ha annunciato per il 16 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite earMUSIC, del suo nuovo live album Circus Life.
Di seguito trovate il singolo Shadow Play.
Tracklist -CD1:
01. Mystique Voyage
02. 500 Letters
03. Naiad
04. Diva
05. You And I
06. Love To Hate
07. Demons In You
08. Never Enough
09. Falling Awake
Tracklist - CD2:
10. I Feel Immortal
11. I Walk Alone
12. Victim Of Ritual
13. Innocence
14. Die Alive
15. Tears In Rain
16. Dead Promises
17. Until My Last Breath
18. Shadow Play