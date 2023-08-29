     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Circus Life - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/03/25
ENVY OF NONE
Stygian Wavz

14/03/25
JON ANDERSON & THE BAND GEEKS
Live - Perpetual Change [Live Album]

14/03/25
STEVEN WILSON
The Overview

14/03/25
WARBRINGER
Wrath and Ruin

14/03/25
DARK HORIZON
9 Ways to Salvation

14/03/25
STREETLIGHT
Night Vision

14/03/25
CARTILAGE
Tales from the Entrails: A Necrology

14/03/25
RWAKE
The Return of Magik

14/03/25
HELVITNIR
Wolves of the Underworld

14/03/25
DOROTHY
The Way

CONCERTI

13/03/25
SAM FENDER
CHORUSLIFE ARENA, VIA CARLO SERASSI 26 - BERGAMO

13/03/25
WHISPERING SONS
WISHLIST CLUB, VIA DEI VOLSCI 126 - ROMA

13/03/25
SAM FENDER + CMAT
CHORUSLIFE ARENA, VIA CARLO SERASSI 26 - BERGAMO

13/03/25
BAMBOLE DI PEZZA
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

14/03/25
STORMLORD + MADVICE + MAULED + IN AEVUM AGERE + DOWNBURST
HYPE LIVE CLUB - CASTEL VOLTURNO (CE)

14/03/25
CLAN OF XYMOX + NEWDRESS
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

14/03/25
THUS LOVE
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

14/03/25
BAMBOLE DI PEZZA
NEW AGE CLUB, VIA TINTORETTO 14 - RONCADE (TV)

14/03/25
WHISPERING SONS
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

14/03/25
CISCO BELLOTTI
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)
TARJA: a maggio il nuovo ''Circus Life''
13/03/2025 - 18:08 (68 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
72
68
71
71
ARTICOLI
29/08/2023
Intervista
TARJA
Che ne diresti di... musica?
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/03/2025 - 18:08
TARJA: a maggio il nuovo ''Circus Life''
08/01/2025 - 00:04
TARJA: online il live video di ''Never Enough''
21/12/2024 - 18:13
TARJA: online il nuovo live video di ''Calling from the Wild''
19/12/2024 - 00:04
TARJA: guarda la clip di ''Victim of Ritual'' dall’ultimo live album
07/12/2024 - 22:28
TARJA: in streaming un altro estratto dal suo nuovo Live Album
26/10/2024 - 09:03
TARJA: online il singolo ''Ciaran's Well'' dal nuovo live
29/09/2024 - 12:10
TARJA: a dicembre il nuovo Live Album
14/03/2024 - 19:24
MARKO HIETALA: disponibile un singolo con Tarja Turunen
14/11/2023 - 21:00
TARJA: altri due video dal suo album natalizio
10/11/2023 - 17:18
TARJA: pubblicati tre video del suo nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/03/2025 - 22:38
SHIRAZ LANE: ecco il nuovo singolo
13/03/2025 - 22:15
VIGILHUNTER: ascolta ''Titan Glory'' dal loro esordio discografico
13/03/2025 - 21:48
PHANTOM: ad aprile il nuovo album
13/03/2025 - 18:19
TROLD: ecco il brano ''Tusind År I Dvale''
13/03/2025 - 10:04
LAURENNE/LOUHIMO: ascolta la nuova ''The Cradle''
13/03/2025 - 09:41
EPICA: guarda il video di ''T.I.M.E.'' dal nuovo disco
12/03/2025 - 15:15
GAAHLS WYRD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Braiding the Stories''
12/03/2025 - 15:11
AUSTERE: annunciato il nuovo ''The Stillness of Dissolution'', online un brano
12/03/2025 - 15:08
VULVECTOMY: ascolta la nuova ''Analsphyxiation''
12/03/2025 - 15:06
LUCIFER`S CHILD: guarda il video di ''Ichor'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     