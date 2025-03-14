TEETH OF THE FAE: la riedizione di ''Beneath Pointed Hat'' per l'etichetta WormholeDeath Records

|
Il progetto inglese Teeth of the Fae ha siglato un accordo discografico con WormholeDeath Records.
Per la nuova etichetta, la band pubblicherà il nuovo album strumentale Beneath Pointed Hat in data 27 marzo 2025, che in precedenza era stato distribuito in maniera indipendente a partire dall'agosto 2024.
Ecco la tracklist:
1. Abode I: Invocation of the Gonk
2. Cells Below the Shroom Homes
3. To Gain the Confidence of Owls
4. Beard-Obscured Fangs
5. Dusk Is Dark to Your Eyes but Not Theirs
6. Creeping, Thieving, Feasting
7. Abode II: Take Flight When the Hat Catches Wind
8. A Twig Is a Mighty Staff
9. The Dawn Will Blind You but Not Them
10. Everything You Have They Shall Snatch
11. Spectacles Carved from Unknown Glass
Il singolo To Gain the Confidence of Owls è disponibile di seguito per l'ascolto: