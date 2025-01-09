     
 
20/03/25
SCULFORGE
Cosmic Crusade Chronicles

21/03/25
CORPUS OFFAL
Corpus Offal

21/03/25
EMBRIONAL
Inherited Tendencies for Self-Destruction

21/03/25
ALIEN
When Yesterday Comes Around

21/03/25
GATES TO HELL
Death Comes to All

21/03/25
SOMETIME IN FEBRUARY
Where Mountains Hide

21/03/25
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT
GoldStar

21/03/25
HEART LINE
Falling Haven

21/03/25
SPIRITWORLD
Helldorado

21/03/25
AVERSED
Erasure of Color

19/03/25
SERIOUS BLACK
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8B - BOLOGNA

20/03/25
THE MEFFS
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

21/03/25
BRIDEAR
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

21/03/25
THE MEFFS
COVO CLUB, VIALE ZAGABRIA 1 - BOLOGNA

22/03/25
PUNKREAS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

22/03/25
MASS EXTERMINATION FEST
DEVILS AREA – BIKERS CORNER, VIA DELLA TECNICA 2 - SAN CESARIO SUL PANARO (MO)

22/03/25
FLATMATES 205
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

22/03/25
THE MEFFS
ASTRO CLUB - FONTANAFREDDA (PN)

22/03/25
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES
DARSENA LIVE MUSIC - CASTIGLIONE DEL LAGO (PG)

24/03/25
THE RAVEN AGE + DISCONNECTED
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

BLOOD MONOLITH: il debutto ''The Calling Of Fire'' a maggio, online un brano
18/03/2025 - 10:00 (86 letture)

lisablack
Martedì 18 Marzo 2025, 12.50.46
1
Molto interessante 🤟
18/03/2025 - 21:21
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: annunciati i primi dettagli della nuova edizione
18/03/2025 - 21:07
SAVAGED: a fine maggio il nuovo ''Rising'', ecco ''Queen of My Salvation''
18/03/2025 - 11:37
PAUL DI ANNO: a maggio esce la raccolta ''In Memory Of''
18/03/2025 - 10:11
MORTUARY DRAPE: tour italiano per i trent'anni di ''All The Witches Dance''
18/03/2025 - 10:07
PENTAGRAM: tre date in Italia
18/03/2025 - 09:56
JADE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Mysteries of a Flowery Dream''
18/03/2025 - 09:54
CELESTIAL SCOURGE: pubblicano il video ufficiale di ''Wandering Waste of Oxygen''
18/03/2025 - 09:51
STATICLONE: tutto il debutto ''Better Living Through Static Vision'' in streaming
18/03/2025 - 09:48
ANCIENT DEATH: diffuso l'audio di ''Unspoken Oath''
18/03/2025 - 09:43
KATATONIA: si separano da Anders Nyström
 
