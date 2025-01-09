BLOOD MONOLITH: il debutto ''The Calling Of Fire'' a maggio, online un brano

|
I Blood Monolith sono un nuovo gruppo death metal in cui militano membri di Nails, Undeath e Genocide Pact e che pubblicheranno il debutto The Calling Fire il 16 maggio 2025 tramite Profound Lore Records.
La release è stata prodotta insieme a Shelby Lermo e Matt Michel, con master curato da Adam Tucker.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito tracklist e i membri del gruppo:
Shelby Lermo (Nails/Ulthar) - chitarra/voce
Tommy Wall (Undeath) - chitarra
Nolan (Genocide Pact) - basso
Aidan Tydings-Lynch (Deliriant Nerve) - batteria
1. Trepanation Worm
2. The Owl In Daylight
3. Prayer To Crom
4. Viscera Vobiscum
5. Apparatus
6. Cleansing
7. Slaughter Garden
8. Pyroklesis
Inoltre è online l'audio di Prayer to Crom.