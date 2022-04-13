THE GREAT SEA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Noble Art of Desolation''

|
Il gruppo atmospheric black metal The Great Sea pubblicheranno il nuovo album Noble Art Of Desolation il 25 aprile 2025 tramite AOP Rercords.
As the world turns more modern with every second, THE GREAT SEA tries to hold something dear that seems to fade out:
The origin of mankind in its most primordial way, with the burden of aeons on our back.
With the feeling of what once was and a touch of what should never be forgotten they strife through powerful aggression and sentimental bereavement, without repeating what has said so many times before. Through the waters of forgetfulness their debut-record glitters through frost, fallen leaves and the restless waves.
THE GREAT SEA was founded in 2022 by JR (Long Distance Calling) and SH (Ordeal & Plight) with the ambition to create an atmosphere that can keep up with the majesty of the mountains and the horrible depths of the seas, with a glimpse into the never ending darkness that is behind and before us.
“We always wanted to create a feeling, where you can experience nature and find yourself within it.”, states guitarist SH. “There is a strange and unbelievable beautiful sensation when you combine these tunes, with the reality of natures infinite powers.”
To give the sound what it deserves, they invited Phil Jonas (Crone, ex-Secrets Of The Moon) and Azathoth (Gràb, ex-Dark Fortress) to leave their mark on this record, creating a connection between this world and spheres that can never be spoken of. Both songs are integrated to the rest of the record with maximum black glue, giving the listener the experience of deep current.
This record is a journey to find yourself rooted back to where mankind belongs: home.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Water Remains
2. Eden Unfolded
3. The Maze
4. No Peace Among Men
5. Fading
6. Upright in Nothing
7. Walking at the Edge of Death
Inoltre è online il singolo Upright in Nothing.