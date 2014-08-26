THE HAUNTED: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Songs of Last Resort''

|
I thrasher The Haunted
pubblicheranno il nuovo album Songs of Last Resort
il 30 maggio tramite Century Media Records
.
Qui di seguito il comunicato stampa:I pionieri del thrash metal svedese THE HAUNTED sono tornati con il botto!
Dopo otto lunghi anni dall’uscita del loro ultimo e acclamato album “Strength in Numbers“, i THE HAUNTED sono lieti di annunciare il loro decimo e nuovo album intitolato “Songs of Last Resort“, che sarà pubblicato in tutto il mondo il 30 maggio 2025 tramite l’etichetta partner di lunga data Century Media Records.
L’album è stato registrato da Oscar Nilsson allo Studio Bohus con unica eccezione per le voci principali registrate da Björn Strid al The Cellar Studio.
“Songs of Last Resort” è stato successivamente mixato e masterizzato da Jens Bogren ai Fascination Street Studios (KREATOR, ARCH ENEMY, SEPULTURA, ecc.).
L’artwork è stato realizzato ancora una volta da Andreas “Diaz” Pettersson.
Da oggi è inoltre disponibile il primo estratto da “Songs of Last Resort“.
Guarda il video di “Warhead“, diretto da Patric Ullaeus / www.rEvolver.se (IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY, DIMMU BORGIR, etc.):
Il commento del cantante Marco Aro:
“Questo è il primo singolo del nostro nuovo album ‘Songs of Last Resort‘. La canzone si chiama ‘Warhead‘ ed è una dichiarazione aggressiva sugli orrori assoluti del mondo in cui siamo costretti a vivere!”.
Tracklist e copertina:
1. Warhead (03:39)
2. In Fire Reborn (03:18)
3. Death to the Crown (02:56)
4. To Bleed Out (04:29)
5. Unbound (03:34)
6. Hell is Wasted on the Dead (02:53)
7. Through the Fire (03:01)
8. Collateral Carnage (04:03)
9. Blood Clots (01:30)
10. Salvation Recalled (03:26)
11. Labyrinth of Lies (03:30)
12. Letters of Last Resort (04:06)
“Songs of Last Resort“ sarà disponibile nei formati Ltd. CD Mediabook & Poster (con la bonus track “Feeding the Furnace” (02:32)), Standard CD Jewelcase, digitale e in alcune varianti per il formato LP:
– Black LP & Poster (Unlimited)
– Ltd. transp. red LP & Poster (500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)
– Ltd. transp. petrol green LP & Poster (300x copies, available from various retailers in Europe)