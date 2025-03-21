ROXXCALIBUR: ecco ''Fight for Your Freedom'' dalla nuova uscita

|
I Roxxcalibur hanno annunciato per il 9 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Limb Music, del loro nuovo album NWOBHM From the Vaults.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Fight for Your Freedom.
"‘Fight For Your Freedom’ by ENERGY was one of Limb's suggestions for the album. Another band with probably just a few unknown singles and which is not even listed in the Metal Archives. I couldn't get the song out of my head after hearing it for the first time, so it was my joker for the album in case it failed the voting with the other songs. Everyone was allowed to nominate a song that they absolutely wanted to have on the album and that's how it turned out.
I think the way the song builds up to such a speedy masterpiece after this quiet, somewhat melancholy beginning is very cool for 1983. This melody in particular is so great that I gave it a boost with double bass at the end when I heard the song… I especially like the fast songs anyway." (Holger)
Tracklist:
01. Doctor What?
02. Demon Preacher
03. Fight For Your Freedom
04. On To The Borderline
05. Wheels
06. Only Heaven Knows
07. Cecil B. Devine
08. Hawks Of Cairo
09. Could Have Done Better
10. Wild Machine
11. All Over The World
12. Mystery Girl
13. Tight Rope
14. Lean On ’Em Hard