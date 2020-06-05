THE SWEET: in arrivo una raccolta curata da Andy Scott

Metalville Records
pubblicherà il 23 maggio 2025 una raccolta degli Sweet
, intitolata Platinum Rare 1
.
Il disco - pubblicato nel 2021 nella sola edizione in vinile per il Record Store Day - includerà rare registrazioni originali degli Sweet
nella loro veste storica - da non confondere con l'attuale incarnazione di cui abbiamo parlato qui
recentemente, evoluzione degli Steve Priest's Sweet
- ossia Brian Connolly
, Mick Tucker
, Steve Priest e Andy Scott
; la tracklist, elencata di seguito, è stata selezionata proprio da quest'ultimo:
CD101. Ballroom Blitz (Rough Mix)
02. IDC Jam
03. Midnight To Daylight (Outtake)
04. Show Me The Way (Alternative Mix)
05. Log One (That Girl) (Brian Vox)
06. Cover Girl (Band Demo)
07. Love Is Like Oxygen (Instrumental)
08. Windy City (Band Demo)
09. Falling In Love
10. Yesterday's Hero
11. Live For Today (Rough Mix)
12. New Shoes
CD201. Rebel Rouser (Steve Vocal)
02. Fire Engine
03. Blockbuster (Rough Mix)
04. Play All Night (Brian Vox)
05. Strong Love (Outtake)
06. Teenage Rampage (Rough Mix)
07. California Nights (Band Demo)
08. Hellraiser (Rough Mix)
09. Where Do We Go From Here
10. Silverbird (Band Demo)
11. Maggie
12. Lettres D'amour (Band Demo)
13. Lost Angels (Extended Rough Mix)