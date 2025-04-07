MUTTERLEIN: a maggio il nuovo ''Amidst the Flames, May Our Organs Resound'', ascolta un brano

|
Il progetto Mütterlein pubblicherà il nuovo album Amidst the Flames, May Our Organs Resound il 9 maggio 2025 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
The fearlessly hypnotic third album from MÜTTERLEIN - the vehement and shadowed project of Marion Leclercq (ex-OVERMARS) - is a compelling reconstruction: a cry, a lament, and a promise of resilience against collective suffering.
Taking the layered electronics, cavernous sound-design and magnetic rhythms of 2021's "Bring Down the Flags" to a logical conclusion, "Amidst the Flames…" is anchored by an abrasive and darkly cinematic Industrial aesthetic - contrasting brutality and catharsis in a flickering, spellbinding and unsettling trip into hyper-conscious rage.
Tense and fraught with emotional resonance, MÜTTERLEIN opens new dimensions where harrowing vocals, propellant trails of disconcerting post-Metal guitars and gloom-ridden synth meet the pounding kick of basement techno and hammering tom-heavy drum patterns. The record includes contributions from dark ambient figurehead TREHA SEKTORI who provides haunting additional layers of textural depth.
In the words of MÜTTERLEIN:
""Amidst the Flames, May Our Organs Resound" is a musical tribute, a memorial work that explores the deep wounds left by oppression throughout history. This album is an ode to all those who have suffered in silence, especially women, whose bodies have been instrumentalised and sacrificed, like Anarcha Westcott, a tragic and emblematic figure in the history of modern gynaecology."
Through poignant compositions and immersive sound textures, the album becomes a striking dialogue between individual injury and collective suffering. Each note, each silence, connects intimate stories of pain to the vast tragedies of humanity. Driven by raw emotions – pain, anger, but also hope – it invites us to feel and reflect, while offering a space for memory and recognition.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Anarcha
2. Concrete Black
3. Wounded Grace
4. Memorial One
5. Division of Pain
6. Ivory Claws
7. Memorial Two
Inoltre è online il singolo Wounded Grace.