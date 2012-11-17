     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/04/25
SONUM
The Obscure Light Awaits

11/04/25
MESSA
The Spin

11/04/25
EPICA
Aspiral

11/04/25
IDLE HEIRS
Life is Violence

11/04/25
VULVECTOMY
Aberrant Vaginal Gestation

11/04/25
LAST LEAF DOWN
Weight of Silence

11/04/25
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS
Til the Sea Shall Give Up Her Dead

11/04/25
SWALLOW THE SUN
Shining Dark Deluxe

11/04/25
MASTERS OF REALITY
The Archer

11/04/25
MARK MORTON
Without the Pain

CONCERTI

09/04/25
BEHEMOTH + SATYRICON + ROTTING CHRIST
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

09/04/25
BEHEMOTH + SATYRICON + ROTTING CHRIST
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

09/04/25
AUSTERE + LUNAR TOMBFIELDS + guest TBA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA 5 - ERBA (CO)

09/04/25
OZRIC TENTACLES
NEW AGE CLUB, VIA TINTORETTO 14 - RONCADE (TV)

09/04/25
HIGH FADE
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

09/04/25
IST IST
COVO CLUB, VIALE ZAGABRIA 1 - BOLOGNA

10/04/25
𝗢𝗭𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗦 + 𝗦𝗜𝗟𝗔𝗦&𝗦𝗔Ҳ
FORUM 19, VIA ROMA 8 LOC. VERUNO, GATTICO-VERUNO (NO)

10/04/25
OZRIC TENTACLES
FORUM 19, VIA ROMA 8 LOC. VERUNO, GATTICO-VERUNO (NO)

10/04/25
NEGATIVE PLANE + BLACK OATH
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

10/04/25
ABSU + STORMCROW
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA
FAIRYLAND: annunciano i dettagli di ''The Story Remains'' e pubblicano un singolo
09/04/2025 - 00:02 (19 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/04/2025 - 00:02
FAIRYLAND: annunciano i dettagli di ''The Story Remains'' e pubblicano un singolo
10/03/2025 - 22:46
FAIRYLAND: ascolta ''A New Dawn''
09/03/2023 - 16:29
FAIRYLAND: presentano il nuovo cantante
01/11/2022 - 11:18
ABOUT US: in arrivo la riedizione del disco di esordio, ecco ''Our Fairyland''
23/10/2022 - 15:51
FAIRYLAND: ci ha lasciato Philippe Giordana
07/05/2020 - 18:14
FAIRYLAND: presentano il nuovo singolo ''The Hidden Kingdom Of Eloran''
21/04/2020 - 16:04
FAIRYLAND: guarda il video di ''Heralds Of The Green Lands''
08/04/2020 - 09:11
FAIRYLAND: disponibile il primo singolo dal nuovo album
24/03/2020 - 16:02
FAIRYLAND: firmano con la Massacre Records, a fine maggio il nuovo album
17/11/2012 - 19:36
FIRE IN FAIRYLAND: guarda il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/04/2025 - 00:04
GIANT: ascolta ''A Night to Remember'' dal prossimo disco
09/04/2025 - 00:01
GEMINI SYNDROME: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Carousel’’
08/04/2025 - 18:10
ALL THEM WITCHES: una data a Milano con gli Elder
08/04/2025 - 18:03
KATATONIA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State''
08/04/2025 - 18:00
BEHEMOTH: il video ufficiale di ''Lvciferaeon''
08/04/2025 - 17:56
TURNSTILE: annunciato il nuovo ''Never Enough'', ascolta la titletrack
08/04/2025 - 11:08
BAD WOLVES: svelata la nuova line-up
08/04/2025 - 11:01
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: entrano in Reigning Phoenix Music e pubblicano ''It Takes Two to Tango
08/04/2025 - 10:51
THE DARKNESS: il video di ''Rock and Roll Party Cowboy'' da ''Dreams on Toast''
08/04/2025 - 10:12
KING WITCH: svelano i dettagli del nuovo ''III''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     