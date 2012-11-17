FAIRYLAND: annunciano i dettagli di ''The Story Remains'' e pubblicano un singolo

I francesi Fairyland
hanno annunciato i dettagli del loro prossimo disco in studio, The Story Remains
, in uscita il 13 giugno 2025 per Frontiers Music Srl
.
Il bassista Willdric Lievin
ha spiegato le difficoltà relative alla composizione di un nuovo album dopo la morte del fondatore Phil Giordana
:“After the passing of the Fairyland's founder and mastermind Phil Giordana, we faced the challenge to finish the fifth album. Phil left plenty of material, but it required a lot of further work. It wasn't easy but in the face of adversity we excelled and managed to complete the album. This, along with a new lineup, starts a new chapter in the history of Fairyland. It continues the symphonic, power metal quality that Fairyland is known for, but we decided to add some new elements to this musical landscape. “The Story Remains” is richer and more versatile than previous albums, and we are exploring new musical and lyrical territory for the band. We are happy and proud of this new album, and we hope that listening to it will give you a lot of delight. Welcome back to Fairyland.”
A sinistra potete osservare l’artwork di copertina; qui sotto, invece, trovate i titoli delle canzoni che comporranno la tracklist dell'uscita:1. Downfall
2. To Stars and Beyond
3. Karma
4. A New Dawn
5. We Shall Hunt the Sun
6. Hopeless Still
7. Samsara
8. Unity
9. Council of the Gods
10. The Chosen Ones
11. Unbreakable
12. Postscript
13. Suffering Ages (con Elisa C. Martin)
Di seguito trovate il secondo singolo To Stars and Beyond
, mentre a questo link
potete ascoltare il precedente A New Dawn
: