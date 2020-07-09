WARKINGS: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Armageddon''

|
I power metaller Warkings hanno annunciato per il 4 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Armageddon.
Di seguito trovate il brano omonimo.
Tracklist:
01. To Lindisfarne...
02. Armageddon
03. Genghis Khan (feat. Orden Ogan)
04. Kingdom Come
05. Morgana's incantation
06. Circle of witches
07. Kings of Ragnarök
08. Call to Arms
09. Troops of immortality
10. Nightfall
11. Hangman's night (feat. Dominum)
12. Varangoi
13. Here comes the rain
14. Stahl auf Stahl (feat. Subway to Sally)