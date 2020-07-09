     
 
11/04/25
LAST LEAF DOWN
Weight of Silence

11/04/25
MESSA
The Spin

11/04/25
EPICA
Aspiral

11/04/25
SONUM
The Obscure Light Awaits

11/04/25
BLOOD ABSCISSION
I I

11/04/25
MARK MORTON
Without the Pain

11/04/25
IDLE HEIRS
Life is Violence

11/04/25
VULVECTOMY
Aberrant Vaginal Gestation

11/04/25
BATTLE BEAST
Circus of Doom - Live in Helsinki 2023

11/04/25
VALHALORE
Beyond the Stars

CONCERTI

10/04/25
𝗢𝗭𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗦 + 𝗦𝗜𝗟𝗔𝗦&𝗦𝗔Ҳ
FORUM 19, VIA ROMA 8 LOC. VERUNO, GATTICO-VERUNO (NO)

10/04/25
OZRIC TENTACLES
FORUM 19, VIA ROMA 8 LOC. VERUNO, GATTICO-VERUNO (NO)

10/04/25
NEGATIVE PLANE + BLACK OATH
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

10/04/25
ABSU + STORMCROW
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

10/04/25
ABSU + ZEMIAL
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

10/04/25
IST IST
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

10/04/25
EMBRACE OF THORNS + KHNVM
TUNE MUSIC LAB, VIA UDINE 128 - PORDENONE

11/04/25
ABSU + STORMCROW
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8B - BOLOGNA

11/04/25
ABSU + ZEMIAL
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/04/25
RAW POWER + NAPOLI VIOLENTA + AVERSA PUNX
HYPE LIVE CLUB - CASTEL VOLTURNO (CE)
WARKINGS: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Armageddon''
09/04/2025 - 21:43 (50 letture)

09/04/2025 - 21:43
WARKINGS: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Armageddon''
15/02/2023 - 15:23
WARKINGS: online il video di ''Heart of Rage'' con Morgana le Fay
09/11/2022 - 17:29
WARKINGS: disponibile il videoclip di ''Hellfire'' con Morgana le Fay
01/10/2022 - 17:54
WARKINGS: ''To The King'' è il nuovo brano promozionale da ''Morgana''
16/08/2022 - 19:12
WARKINGS: pubblicano il primo singolo dal prossimo disco ''Morgana''
18/08/2021 - 18:07
WARKINGS: ''We are the Fire'' è il nuovo video da ''Revolution''
22/07/2021 - 00:10
WARKINGS: online la nuova ‘‘Spartacus’’ con Chris Harms dei Lord of the Lost
15/06/2021 - 19:00
WARKINGS: i dettagli di ''Revolution'' e il singolo ''Fight''
29/07/2020 - 17:20
WARKINGS: presentano il singolo ''Odin's Sons''
09/07/2020 - 14:22
WARKINGS: online il lyric video di ''Maximus''
09/04/2025 - 22:04
BLACK MAJESTY: in arrivo il nuovo ''Oceans of Black''
09/04/2025 - 21:58
TETRARCH: in streaming un nuovo brano
09/04/2025 - 21:53
SHIRAZ LANE: presentano il singolo ''Bullshit''
09/04/2025 - 12:00
SODOM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Arsonist''
09/04/2025 - 11:54
SOULFLY: due concerti in estate
09/04/2025 - 11:51
HEAVEN SHALL BURN: primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Heimat''
09/04/2025 - 00:04
GIANT: ascolta ''A Night to Remember'' dal prossimo disco
09/04/2025 - 00:02
FAIRYLAND: annunciano i dettagli di ''The Story Remains'' e pubblicano un singolo
09/04/2025 - 00:01
GEMINI SYNDROME: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Carousel’’
08/04/2025 - 18:10
ALL THEM WITCHES: una data a Milano con gli Elder
 
