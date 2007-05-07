SAXON: i dettagli del nuovo ''Eagles Over Hellfest''

|
I Saxon hanno annunciato per il 13 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Silver Lining Music, del loro nuovo Live Album Eagles Over Hellfest.
Di seguito trovate il singolo Princess of the Night.
Tracklist:
01. Hell, Fire and Damnation
02. Motorcycle Man
03. Power and the Glory
04. Madame Guillotine
05. Heavy Metal Thunder
06. Dallas 1 PM
07. The Eagle Has Landed
08. Strong Arm of the Law
09. And the Bands Played On
10. Denim and Leather
11. Wheels of Steel
12. 747 (Strangers in the Night)
13. Crusader
14. Princess of the Night