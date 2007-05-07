     
 
SAXON: i dettagli del nuovo ''Eagles Over Hellfest''
11/04/2025 - 22:12 (13 letture)

ARTICOLI
16/04/2024
Live Report
JUDAS PRIEST + SAXON + PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 06/04/2024
17/10/2022
Live Report
SAXON + DIAMOND HEAD
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 10/10/2022
10/10/2018
Live Report
SAXON + FM + RAVEN
Live Music Club, Trezzo sull’Adda (MI), 05/10/2018
19/12/2016
Live Report
SAXON + OVERTURES
Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda (MI) - 14/12/2016
04/07/2013
Intervista
SAXON
Biff Byford ai nostri microfoni
26/05/2011
Live Report
SAXON + CRIMES OF PASSION + VANDERBUYST
New Age, Roncade (TV), 26/05/2011
07/05/2007
Intervista
SAXON
La data di Roma
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/04/2025 - 22:12
SAXON: i dettagli del nuovo ''Eagles Over Hellfest''
14/02/2025 - 10:25
SAXON: nuovo disco nel 2026
31/01/2025 - 09:49
SAXON: guarda il video ufficiale di ''1066''
15/10/2024 - 16:33
SAXON: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Fire and Steel''
30/09/2024 - 10:53
SAXON: un concerto in Italia con tutto ''Wheels Of Steel''
08/03/2024 - 10:10
SAXON: il videoclip di ''Madame Guillotine'' dall'ultimo disco
16/01/2024 - 22:17
SAXON: disponibile un brano dal nuovo album
13/12/2023 - 16:01
AMON AMARTH: pubblicano la clip di ''Saxons and Vikings'' con Biff Byford
21/11/2023 - 19:59
SAXON: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Hell, Fire and Damnation''
18/10/2023 - 11:16
THE CARDS: il gruppo dell'ex-Saxon Paul Quinn pubblicherà ''Generation Jukebox'' a novembre
