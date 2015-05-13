PUTRIDITY: annunciato il nuovo ''Morbid Ataraxia'', disponibile un singolo

I deathster Putridity
pubblicheranno il nuovo album Morbid Ataraxia
il 27 giugno 2027 tramite Willowtip Records
. In summing up the album's theme, the band notes that Morbid Ataraxia addresses "the oxymoronic nature of humanity." As one might expect, given the trail of corpses left from previous assaults, said theme is undergirded by PUTRIDITY's take-no-prisoners approach to brutal death metal. No nonsense. No compromise.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Paolo Girardi
mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Prenatal Obituary
2. Mors Mater Nostra
3. In Disgust They Shine
4. Adipocere Retribution
5. Molten Mirrors Of The Subjugated
6. Morbid Ataraxia
7. Overflowing Mortal Smell
8. Immersed In The Spell Of Death
Tramite il seguente link
di No Cleaning Sing
è possibile ascoltare il primo estratto Mors Mater Nostra
.