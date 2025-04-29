DEADGUY: annunciano ''Near-Death Travel Services'', il secondo album in trent’anni

|
Gli statunitensi Deadguy hanno annunciato i dettagli del loro secondo disco in studio, Near-Death Travel Services, in uscita il 27 giugno 2025 per Relapse Records, nuova casa discografica del gruppo.
L’album arriverà a ben trent’anni dal precedente Fixation on a Co-Worker, dato alle stampe nel 1995 per Victory Records.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Kill Fee
02. Barn Burner
03. New Best Friend
04. Cheap Trick
05. The Forever People
06. War with Strangers
07. Knife Sharpener
08. The Alarmist
09. The Long Search for Perfect Timing
10. All Stick & No Carrot
11. Wax Princess
Di seguito trovate il primo singolo Kill Fee: