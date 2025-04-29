     
 
30/04/25
ACHERONTAS
Νekyia – The Necromantic Patterns

01/05/25
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Veils of Illumination [Ed. digitale]

01/05/25
DEATH SS
The Entity

02/05/25
THE FLOWER KINGS
Love

02/05/25
NIGHTFALL
Children of Eve

02/05/25
BLEED
Bleed

02/05/25
FIRIENHOLT
Night Eternal

02/05/25
PROPAGANDHI
At Peace

02/05/25
AMALEKIM
Shir Hashirim

02/05/25
HATE
Bellum Regiis

CONCERTI

30/04/25
HUMAN IMPACT
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

30/04/25
RIOT V + CRYSTAL VIPER
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

01/05/25
CHAT PILE + AGRICULTURE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

01/05/25
MICHAEL SCHENKER
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

01/05/25
DARK TRANQUILLITY + MOONSPELL + HIRAES
HALL , VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA

01/05/25
DARK TRANQUILLITY + MOONSPELL + HIRAES
HALL - PADOVA

01/05/25
HUMAN IMPACT
EL PASO OCCUPATO, VIA PASSO BUOLE 47 - TORINO

01/05/25
RIOT V + CRYSTAL VIPER
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

02/05/25
CHURCH OF CROW DOOM FESTIVAL (day 1)
CHIESA SCONSACRATA DI PINEROLO, VIA SAN GIUSEPPE 50 – PINEROLO (TO)

02/05/25
STRUNG OUT
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309 - FIRENZE
DEADGUY: annunciano ''Near-Death Travel Services'', il secondo album in trent’anni
30/04/2025 - 00:14 (17 letture)

30/04/2025 - 00:14
DEADGUY: annunciano ''Near-Death Travel Services'', il secondo album in trent’anni
29/04/2025 - 17:57
DEADGUY: tornano con il nuovo ''Near-Death Travel Services'', ascolta un brano
30/04/2025 - 00:15
PARADISE LOST: il nuovo album è in fase di missaggio
30/04/2025 - 00:13
METALLICA: a giugno una riedizione deluxe di ‘‘Load’’
29/04/2025 - 18:56
PANDEMIA: ecco il singolo Blessed, Blessed Oblivion''
29/04/2025 - 18:40
PUTRIDITY: annunciato il nuovo ''Morbid Ataraxia'', disponibile un singolo
29/04/2025 - 18:25
BEAST IN BLACK: il videoclip del nuovo singolo ''Enter The Behelit''
29/04/2025 - 18:20
HALESTORM: una data in Italia con i Bloodywood
29/04/2025 - 18:15
MASACRE: una data in Italia
29/04/2025 - 18:11
VELJESSURMA: a fine maggio il nuovo ''Haltioissaan''
29/04/2025 - 18:05
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL: dentro Persefone e Rhapsody of Fire con tutto ''Dawn of Victory''
29/04/2025 - 18:01
SHED THE SKIN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Carnage Cast Shadows''
 
