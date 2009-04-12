     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Alessio Lucatti
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/05/25
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Veils of Illumination [Ed. digitale]

01/05/25
DEATH SS
The Entity

02/05/25
FIRIENHOLT
Night Eternal

02/05/25
AMALEKIM
Shir Hashirim

02/05/25
MAESTRICK
Espresso della Vita: Lunare

02/05/25
HATE
Bellum Regiis

02/05/25
BLEED
Bleed

02/05/25
THE FLOWER KINGS
Love

02/05/25
CREMATORY
Destination

02/05/25
NIGHTFALL
Children of Eve

CONCERTI

01/05/25
CHAT PILE + AGRICULTURE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

01/05/25
MICHAEL SCHENKER
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

01/05/25
DARK TRANQUILLITY + MOONSPELL + HIRAES
HALL , VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA

01/05/25
DARK TRANQUILLITY + MOONSPELL + HIRAES
HALL - PADOVA

01/05/25
HUMAN IMPACT
EL PASO OCCUPATO, VIA PASSO BUOLE 47 - TORINO

01/05/25
RIOT V + CRYSTAL VIPER
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

02/05/25
CHURCH OF CROW DOOM FESTIVAL (day 1)
CHIESA SCONSACRATA DI PINEROLO, VIA SAN GIUSEPPE 50 – PINEROLO (TO)

02/05/25
STRUNG OUT
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309 - FIRENZE

02/05/25
SOCCER MOMMY + BORED AT MY GRANDMAS HOUSE
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

02/05/25
PIERO PELÙ
CASA DELLA MUSICA - NAPOLI
VISION DIVINE: fuori il tastierista Alessio Lucatti
01/05/2025 - 17:06 (85 letture)

AlinoSky
Giovedì 1 Maggio 2025, 19.44.45
4
\"Qualcuno sarebbe entrato solo se io non ci fossi stato.\" Fatto fuori da Luppi?
progster78
Giovedì 1 Maggio 2025, 18.44.51
3
In effetti volano gli stracci...tristezza.
Korgull
Giovedì 1 Maggio 2025, 18.13.09
2
Non c\'ero, non so cosa sia successo e non conosco di persona i protagonisti...ma pare una zuffa del asilo
d.r.i.
Giovedì 1 Maggio 2025, 17.40.00
1
Bel riconoscimento
RECENSIONI
83
85
84
85
88
79
90
ARTICOLI
12/11/2019
Live Report
VISION DIVINE
Borderline, Pisa (PI), 09/11/2019
01/12/2012
Intervista
VISION DIVINE
Internet e la passione per la musica
21/11/2012
Live Report
VISION DIVINE + METATRONE + DALIA NERA
Rassegna Metal Maniacs, Vol. II - Barbara Disco Lab (CT), 17/11/2012
26/09/2012
Intervista
VISION DIVINE
Tra Cecco Angiolieri e le stelle....
12/04/2009
Intervista
VISION DIVINE
Parla Olaf Thorsen
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/05/2025 - 17:06
VISION DIVINE: fuori il tastierista Alessio Lucatti
25/03/2025 - 11:33
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL: aggiunti al bill i Kanonenfieber, Vision Divine ed altri
25/03/2025 - 09:24
VISION DIVINE: rientra Michele Luppi
23/11/2024 - 09:39
VISION DIVINE: Ivan Giannini abbandona la band
13/09/2024 - 16:30
VISION DIVINE: guarda il videoclip di ''Preys'' e release party a Milano
02/08/2024 - 07:41
VISION DIVINE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Blood And Angels’ Tears''
10/06/2024 - 16:03
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: Fabio Lione ospite dei Vision Divine
15/05/2024 - 21:41
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: aggiunti al bill i Vision Divine
23/01/2024 - 21:21
VISION DIVINE: presentato il nuovo batterista
01/02/2023 - 14:03
TOM POWER FEST: i dettagli dell'edizione 2023 con Vision Divine ed altri
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/05/2025 - 17:36
MUTTERLEIN: ascolta il nuovo album ''Amidst the Flames, May Our Organs Resound''
01/05/2025 - 17:33
HELLCRASH: il lyric video della nuova ''Mark of the Beast''
01/05/2025 - 17:31
THE HAUNTED: il videoclip di ''In Fire Reborn''
01/05/2025 - 17:28
NAILED TO OBSCURITY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Generation Of The Void''
01/05/2025 - 17:25
DEMIURGON: un primo estratto dal nuovo album ''Miasmatic Deathless Chamber''
01/05/2025 - 17:21
NIGHTFALL: tutto il nuovo ''Children of Eve'' in streaming
01/05/2025 - 17:20
DEATH ANGEL: online la nuova ''Wrath (Bring Fire)''
01/05/2025 - 17:17
KING PARROT: il video ufficiale di ''Get What Ya Given''
01/05/2025 - 17:14
PARTY CANNON: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''High Tariff Behaviour''
01/05/2025 - 17:04
HEAVEN SHALL BURN: ascolta la nuova ''Cofounder''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     