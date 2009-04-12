VISION DIVINE: fuori il tastierista Alessio Lucatti

|
Il musicista Alessio Lucatti
ha annunciato la sua uscita dai Vision Divine
. Il tastierista era entrato nel gruppo nel 2012 con cui aveva pubblicato i dischi Destination Set to Nowhere
, When All the Heroes Are Dead
e Blood and Angels' Tears
.
Questo il post apparso sul profilo personale:“Sono fuori dai VISION DIVINE.
Scrivo oggi un comunicato con grande tristezza nel cuore.
Sono passati quasi 20 anni dalla mia entrata nei VISION DIVINE, e, per quasi la totalità di questo tempo, con la fiducia di tutti, mi sono occupato in gran parte sia della parte gestionale che artistica, dando tutto me stesso e garantendo la priorità a questa band, rifiutando anche offerte importanti.
Considero queste persone, con le quali ho condiviso tanto, dei veri fratelli, che stimo sotto ogni punto di vista e a cui voglio un bene enorme.
Purtroppo devo annunciare che, contro la mia volontà, sono stato tagliato fuori dai VISION DIVINE.
Non sto uscendo per mia scelta, e trovo necessario sottolinearlo.
Nonostante la massima disponibilità da parte mia a trovare una soluzione, tutto nasce dal fatto che la mia presenza non è più gradita. Qualcuno sarebbe entrato solo se io non ci fossi stato.
“Non sai fare tre accordi di fila a tempo” è stato il giudizio attribuito a colui che a 21 anni ha conseguito un diploma in conservatorio con un repertorio che in molti farebbero fatica anche solo a leggere.
Divergenze di vedute artistiche.
Potrei aggiungere “non mi piace il tuo stile”. Tutte cose, comunque, che, sicuramente, due persone adulte che sanno comportarsi da adulti, avrebbero potuto discutere al fine di raggiungere un compromesso. Invece mi sono ritrovato adulto da solo. Il confronto costruttivo anche acceso, in ambito artistico, è una cosa che adoro e che penso arricchisca coloro che ne sono coinvolti. Ma non posso accettare che mi si venga a insegnare il mio strumento, qualora non ce ne siano le competenze oggettive per farlo.
O magari l’interesse era semplicemente quello commerciale di ricreare una ‘reunion’, di un disco, fra l’altro, quasi interamente scritto da un altro.
Ringrazio chi fino all’ultimo ha tentato di trovare una soluzione e mi rammarico con chi poteva trovarla ma non ha voluto, cedendo a una proposta assurda. Sono deluso e mi sento tradito, soprattutto una volta scoperto che questa cosa fosse già stata decisa da mesi all’insaputa mia e di alcuni della band, nascosta fra bugie ed ipocrisie. Sarebbe molto facile per me far finta di credere alle bugie per evitare polemiche, ma penso sia giusto non darla vinta a chi pensa di poter manipolare gli eventi accaduti a proprio piacimento.
Purtroppo l’amicizia questa volta non ha avuto gran valore, ma io vi voglio bene lo stesso. Da metallaro difficilmente posso accettare il non rispetto di certi valori.
Infine ringrazio tutte le persone e gli amici incontrati in questo lungo cammino.
Ci vedremo ancora in giro.E lo dirò per l’ultima volta, forse.STAY DIVINE”.
La band successivamente ha risposto al comunicato con il seguente post:As the news started spreading out, Alessio is no longer a member of Vision Divine.
As many of you will have already seen from the news circulating online, Alessio is no longer part of the band.
We don’t like to talk about personal matters (we’ve had to do it once before not long ago, and we didn’t enjoy it then either), so we just want to say goodbye with affection, hoping that one day only the good memories of what we created together will remain.
We wish him all the best in the world—though he doesn’t need it, given his talent—and we can already tell you that in the coming days the final line-up will be officially announced, along with an update on the next album we’re currently working on.
As saddened as we are, we believe it’s always best to focus on the music.
See you soon.
Inoltre anche il membro fondatore Olaf Thörsen
ha voluto scrivere un comunicato riguardo la separazione:Since this morning, I’ve been getting tons of messages asking for my side of the story.
I started writing a long post, then deleted it. I have too much self-respect to write endless rants just to prove I’m right.
If someone feels wronged, I’m sorry. But once again, I see people talking about me—even though I had no direct responsibility for what happened.
Soon I’ll be part of an event where I’ll explain everything in person.
For now, I’d rather do what I’ve always done: stay silent.
Before I close this, anyway, some quick thoughts:
• I founded this band in 1998
• It’s always been my home
• I’ve never joined projects that weren’t mine
• I always tried to involve others in what I did
• Very few people in the band ever invited me into their projects, while I always tried to involve as many of them as possible
• Saying I didn’t give everything to this band is unacceptable
• Pretending I didn’t make mistakes would be just as wrong
• Calling me a cold manipulator is offensive (I waited 7 years for a friend)
• Asking me to end a 26-year journey “in the name of friendship” doesn’t come from a real friend
• Gratitude should go both ways
• Today I read honest comments from people who used to flatter us but couldn’t wait to see us fall
• Many people judge someone they don’t know (me) based on one post—that’s stupid and shallow
• Many always blame me for anything that happens in a six-person band—that’s stupid and illogical
• Some people pretend to be friends, then reveal who they really are—that’s disappointing, but not surprising
• If you think I’m in trouble, you don’t know me
• In the end, there were only two options: break up or move forward.I chose to move forward—and I don’t owe anyone an apology.
•It’s just music. I just want to make mine, with my band.Life is short—too short to waste on drama that lasts as long as a fart in a storm
Take care.
Olaf”
Ricordiamo che il primo concerto dei Vision Divine
con Michele Luppi
si terrà al Metalitalia.com Festival
.