IMPERIAL CRYSTALLINE ENTOMBMENT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Abominable Astral Summoning''

|
Il gruppo black metal Imperial Crystalline Entombment pubblicherà il nuovo album Abominable Astral Summoning l'11 luglio 2025 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
After delivering the triumphant 2023 affirmation that they are "…still fucking I.C.E.!" via 20-year-awaited second album “Ancient Glacial Resurgence”, the inimitable battalion strikes immediately again with another shattering full-length of mystical Black Metal savagery.
The third revelation from IMPERIAL CRYSTALLINE ENTOMBMENT is the latest apocalyptic statement from a legion once seemingly cryogenically frozen in time - advancing their legacy in a hostile whirlwind of compulsive new paeans to the ancient anti-God Råvaskieth.
On "Abominable Astral Summoning" the band strikes more cold-blooded and barbarous than ever. The still-addictive songwriting leans further into evil obscurity, the percussive battering – now more texturally organic – airtight and hypnotic. The accelerated tremolos dial up the epicness, with the uniformly exceptional riffing skewed and dynamically varied to counterbalance the familiar whiteout intensity.
In the words of I.C.E.:
"I.C.E. returns for another relentless wave of arctic blizzard attacks! Ravaskieth has invoked a fifth frozen soul to be added to the ranks of the upcoming obliteration regime: Avalanche! - Mover of the glacial mountains! Together alongside Mammoth, Bleak, Blisserred and IceSickKill, they combine powers to advance the archaic imperial army of ravenous white death! Toiling deep inside hollow caverns of ice, complete with clandestine sacrifices and esoteric offerings, I.C.E. has now raised a new legion of frigid banshee phantoms and abominable behemoths that are now re-animated and ready for destruction. The blitzkrieg of freezing white death is inescapable and here once again!"
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la segunete:
1. A Call To Worship
2. Insufferable Shivers
3. Phantoms Of Ice
4. Frigid Spirits Arcane
5. White Behemoths Of Woe
6. Avalanche Apocalypse
7. Esoteric Offerings
8. The Cold Cosmic Veil
9. Cryogenic Death
10. From The Arctic Void
11. Clandestine Cavern Sacrifice
Inoltre è disponibile il video ufficiale di Insufferable Shivers.