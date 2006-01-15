     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/05/25
PROPAGANDHI
At Peace

02/05/25
FIRIENHOLT
Night Eternal

02/05/25
BLEED
Bleed

02/05/25
THE FLOWER KINGS
Love

02/05/25
AMALEKIM
Shir Hashirim

02/05/25
HATE
Bellum Regiis

02/05/25
CREMATORY
Destination

02/05/25
NIGHTFALL
Children of Eve

02/05/25
MAESTRICK
Espresso della Vita: Lunare

03/05/25
SCHANDMAUL
Artus

CONCERTI

02/05/25
CHURCH OF CROW DOOM FESTIVAL (day 1)
CHIESA SCONSACRATA DI PINEROLO, VIA SAN GIUSEPPE 50 – PINEROLO (TO)

02/05/25
STRUNG OUT
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309 - FIRENZE

02/05/25
SOCCER MOMMY + BORED AT MY GRANDMAS HOUSE
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

02/05/25
PIERO PELÙ
CASA DELLA MUSICA - NAPOLI

02/05/25
RIOT V + CRYSTAL VIPER
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

03/05/25
CHURCH OF CROW DOOM FESTIVAL (day 2)
CHIESA SCONSACRATA DI PINEROLO, VIA SAN GIUSEPPE 50 – PINEROLO (TO)

03/05/25
STRUNG OUT
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

03/05/25
MAKE THEM SUFFER + RESOLVE + CONJURER + IF NOT FOR ME
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

04/05/25
GHOST
UNIPOL FORUM, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

04/05/25
AMENRA
TPQ - BOLOGNA

TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM: annunciato il nuovo ''Vacuum Coeli'', ascolta un brano
02/05/2025 - 12:32 (55 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/05/2025 - 12:32
TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM: annunciato il nuovo ''Vacuum Coeli'', ascolta un brano
31/08/2019 - 14:36
TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM: tutto ''Anorexia Obscura'' in streaming
29/07/2019 - 21:30
TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM: ascolta un altro estratto da
05/07/2019 - 00:00
TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM: un nuovo brano e tutti i dettagli sul prossimo disco
15/01/2006
TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM: a breve Antico Misticismo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/05/2025 - 17:47
MAESTRICK: ecco un nuovo brano da ''Espresso Della Vita, Lunare''
02/05/2025 - 17:40
TAKIDA: in uscita oggi il nuovo album digitale ''Boxroom Tour - Live At Tonhallen''
02/05/2025 - 17:36
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: disponibile il nuovo singolo
02/05/2025 - 17:27
GOTTHARD: ecco il video di ''Burning Bridges''
02/05/2025 - 17:22
FIRIENHOLT: in streaming tutto il nuovo album
02/05/2025 - 12:39
DEMON HUNTER: il videoclip del nuovo singolo ''I'm Done''
02/05/2025 - 12:35
UNMERCIFUL: ascolta il singolo ''Miracle In Fire''
02/05/2025 - 12:27
OVO: diffuso il singolo ''Opale'' dal nuovo album ''Gemma''
02/05/2025 - 12:25
KING WITCH: realizzano un video ufficiale per ''Swarming Flies''
02/05/2025 - 12:21
IMPERIAL CRYSTALLINE ENTOMBMENT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Abominable Astral Summoning''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     