TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM: annunciato il nuovo ''Vacuum Coeli'', ascolta un brano

Il gruppo black Tenebrae In Perpetuum pubblicherà il nuovo album Vacuum Coeli tramite Avantgarde Records il 20 giugno 2025.
After years of creative silence, Tenebrae In Perpetuum returns with their fifth studio album. Vacuum Coeli is a work that balances between primordial violence and rarefied, tension-filled introspection.
Written by Atratus the Frozen Glare in mystical solitude, fueled by intense inner exploration and a deep connection to themes of death, night, and the dissolution of the self, the album represents the synthesis and culmination of the project's last three chapters, marking a new milestone in Tenebrae In Perpetuum musical evolution.
While the icy, sharp guitars and the harsh, anguished vocals delve deep into the soul, Chimsicrin (Gorrch, Lorn) brings complexity and brutality to the song structures behind the drums. Atratus’ lyrics, on the other hand are a dark and poetic meditation on existence, time, and the inevitability of the end.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Preludium
2. Carmen ad Noctem
3. Occhio Ardente, Dio del Caos
4. Mors Triumphans
5. Un Angelo Nero
6. Inverno, è stato
7. Sole di Tenebra
8. Vacuum Coeli
Inoltre è online l'estratto Occhio Ardente, Dio del Caos.