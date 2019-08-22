SIGNS OF THE SWARM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''To Rid Myself of Truth''

|
La formazione deathcore Signs of the Swarm pubblicherà il nuovo album To Rid Myself of Truth il 22 agosto 2025 tramite Century Media Records. La release è stata prodotta da Josh Schroeder.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Stripes Arts mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. To Rid Myself of Truth
02. HELLMUSTFEARME
03. Natural Selection
04. Scars Upon Scars
05. Chariot
06. Clouded Retinas feat. Will Ramos (Lorna Shore)
07. Iron Sacrament feat. Phil Bozeman (Whitechapel)
08. Forcing to Forget
09. Sarkazein
10. Fear & Judgement feat. Jack Murray (156/Silence) and Johnny Crowder (Prison, ex-Dark Sermon)
11. Creator
Inoltre è disponibile il videoclip di HELLMUSTFEARME.