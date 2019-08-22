     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

03/05/25
SCHANDMAUL
Artus

05/05/25
DR. SCHAFAUSEN
Psychiatric Dark Hotel

06/05/25
KING PARROT
A Young Person`s Guide To King Parrot

09/05/25
DEFINE DEFILEMENT
Ruthless

09/05/25
SLEEP TOKEN
Even in Arcadia

09/05/25
ESCARNIUM
Inexorable Entropy

09/05/25
JADE
Mysteries of a Flowery Dream

09/05/25
CANDLEMASS
Black Star [EP]

09/05/25
GHOST BATH
Rose Thorn Necklace

09/05/25
SKAPHOS
Cult of Uzura

CONCERTI

03/05/25
CHURCH OF CROW DOOM FESTIVAL (day 2)
CHIESA SCONSACRATA DI PINEROLO, VIA SAN GIUSEPPE 50 – PINEROLO (TO)

03/05/25
STRUNG OUT
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

03/05/25
MAKE THEM SUFFER + RESOLVE + CONJURER + IF NOT FOR ME
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

04/05/25
GHOST
UNIPOL FORUM, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

04/05/25
AMENRA
TPQ - BOLOGNA

04/05/25
PIERO PELÙ
DEMODÉ CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

05/05/25
BRIGHT & BLACK
TEATRO CARCANO - MILANO

05/05/25
AMENRA
MONK - ROMA

05/05/25
BRIGHT & BLACK
TEATRO CARCANO - MILANO

06/05/25
AMENRA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''To Rid Myself of Truth''
03/05/2025 - 11:46 (46 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/05/2025 - 11:46
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''To Rid Myself of Truth''
17/09/2024 - 18:03
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: online la nuova ''Iwontletyoudie'', una data con i Veil of Maya ed altri
25/06/2023 - 18:47
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: guarda la clip di ''Malady''
29/05/2023 - 10:07
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Amongst The Low & Empty''
13/04/2023 - 16:27
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Amongst the Low & Empty''
07/09/2022 - 18:08
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: firmano con Century Media Records, online il singolo ''Unbridled''
22/10/2020 - 12:12
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Pernicious''
09/09/2019 - 19:10
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: ecco un nuovo video
04/09/2019 - 10:48
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: online un nuovo lyric video
22/08/2019 - 10:24
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: "Vital Deprivation" in uscita a ottobre, ecco il singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/05/2025 - 12:04
SILVERSTEIN: i dettagli del nuovo ''Pink Moon'', guarda il video di ''Negative Space''
03/05/2025 - 12:00
SUNAMI: il video animato per il singolo ''Doubt''
03/05/2025 - 11:56
PRIMUS: disponibile la nuova ''Little Lord Fentanyl'' con Maynard James Keenan
03/05/2025 - 11:51
LOATHE: ascolta la nuova ''Gifted Every Strength''
03/05/2025 - 11:44
SHADOWS FALL: diffuso il nuovo singolo ''Souls Devoured''
03/05/2025 - 11:40
HIGH ON FIRE: un concerto a Milano
03/05/2025 - 11:36
BURZUM: pubblicate le nuove canzoni ''What Will Come'' ed ''Elfland''
02/05/2025 - 17:47
MAESTRICK: ecco un nuovo brano da ''Espresso Della Vita, Lunare''
02/05/2025 - 17:40
TAKIDA: in uscita oggi il nuovo album digitale ''Boxroom Tour - Live At Tonhallen''
02/05/2025 - 17:36
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: disponibile il nuovo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     