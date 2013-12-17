ARKONA: pubblicano il lyric video del nuovo singolo ''Сестра''

|
Il canale YouTube della Napalm Records ha diffuso il lyric video che la formazione pagan/black metal Arkona ha realizzato per il nuovo singolo Сестра.
“The song ‘Сестра’ (Sister) is a non-album single, which was spontaneously written by Maria specifically for the student who is learning vocal skills from her.
Conceptually, the song tells about the deep mental anguish of a person who is on the verge of going into oblivion with the help of fire, which is eating away at the exhausted body from the inside. Sestra is the anguish which acts as a twin sister, the personification of her own internal mental suffering, and the heroine of the song has a dialogue with her, and ultimately says goodbye to her when death finally captures the heroine in its arms.
The single cover artwork, created by the artists Rotten Fantom, fully reflects the concept of the song, visualizing its content in dark philosophical tones.
The musical accompaniment is extraordinarily doom metal, closely echoing the melodic line and folk choral voices of traditional Arkona. It's recommended for those who loved the songs such as ‘Strela’, ‘Oh, Pechal'-Toska’, ‘Zimushka’.”
È il primo brano inedito dall'ultima release Kob' del 2023.