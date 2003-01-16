|
09/05/25
HELL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Submersus''
07/05/2025 - 11:01 (68 letture)
Dopo aver pubblicato l'album collaborativo insieme a Mizmor, il gruppo sludge/drone Hell pubblicherà il nuovo album Submersus l'11 luglio 2025 tramite Sentient Ruin Laboratories.
After eight long years Sentient Ruin orchestrates the towering return of Hell to the full-length release format through the monumental achievement of its fifth official album "Submersus", a masterwork of scope and vision that is destined to immortalize the legacy and magnitude of the project’s unparalleled immensity and imagination. In yet another feat of unrivaled auditory heaviness which will further cement his status of visionary, MSW takes the listener once again deep into the darkest abysses of inner turmoil and personal struggle, reaffirming the Oregon musician’s inscrutable and unique ability to transform emotional torment into a masterclass of crushing sonic burden. Across its five abysmal movements "Submersus" recaptures the unfair and woeful essence of life which has driven the project from its inception almost twenty years ago, embodying the affliction that shapes human existence as it’s perpetually torn between ephemeral and fragile moments of respite, and their inexorable dissolution, as joy and hope are cyclically eclipsed and devoured back into the eternal storming vastness of circumstance and inevitability. Pessimism and resignation act as the inescapable tidal forces to this immense emotional abyss which implacably pulls all toward it, drawing life deep into the maelstrom where it's drowned under its own weight and implodes into the lightless crush-depth of unending sorrow and despondency.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Hevy
2. Gravis
3. Factum
4. Mortem
5. Bog
Inoltre è disponibile l'audio del singolo hevy.
