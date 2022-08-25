BOTCH: annunciato il live album ''061524'', online un brano

|
La formazione matchore Botch pubblicherà il nuovo live album 061524 il 27 giugno 2025 tramite Sargent House.
Influential hardcore innovators Botch have delivered their electrifying new live album 061524, recorded at the iconic Showbox in Seattle on June 15, 2024—exactly 22 years to the day after their original farewell show at the same venue in 2002. 061524 captures a band still pushing sonic and emotional boundaries, now sharper, louder, and more dynamic than ever.
Botch’s impact on aggressive music is undeniable. Their chaotic, math-laced brand of hardcore helped shape the genre’s landscape well after the band’s abrupt breakup in 2002. For years, a reunion seemed unlikely—until a chain of unexpected events brought the original lineup back together for the band’s first new recording in over 20 years: 2022’s “One Twenty Two.” The song was released to critical acclaim, building into a frenzy of anticipation for Botch to reunite. What started as a nostalgic experiment quickly became a full-circle celebration, with the band reconnecting both personally and musically. That spark unleashed a wave of activity: secret warm-up shows, sold-out headlining gigs, and eventually a carefully curated international reunion tour, culminating in their hometown return at the Showbox—where 061524 was recorded in front of a packed, exhilarated crowd.
061524 is a blistering, unflinching document of a band reawakened—not as a legacy act, but as a vital force. The album captures the energy, grit, and heart of a group that’s not only older and wiser—but more rehearsed and way more ambitious. The performances are tight but still full of the raw unpredictability that defined their early years. Fan favorites like “To Our Friends in the Great White North” and “Transitions from Persona to Object” are more complex and invigorating than ever before. Other songs, like “Afghamistam” and “Oma,” never considered feasible to pull off live previously, are delivered with the intricacy and intensity that has earned the band a lasting legacy and fresh legion of followers.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Intro
02. To Our Friends in the Great White North
03. Mondrian Was a Liar
04. John Woo
05. Spaim
06. Japam
07. Framce
08. Oma
09. Thank God for Worker Bees
10. One Twenty Two
11. Vietmam
12. Transitions from Persona to Object
13. Hutton’s Great Heat Engine
14. Afghamistam
15. C. Thomas Howell as the “Soul Man”
16. St. Matthew / Hives
Inoltre è disponibile il live video di To Our Friends in the Great White North.