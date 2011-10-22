DANCE GAVIN DANCE: i dettagli di ''Pantheon'', in arrivo a settembre

|
La formazione hardcore statunitense dei Dance Gavin Dance ha annunciato per il 12 settembre 2025 un nuovo disco in studio, Pantheon, tramite Rise Records.
A lato trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
01. Animal Surgery
02. Midnight at McGuffy's
03. The Robot with Human Hair: Rebirth
04. The Conqueror Worm
05. Trap Door
06. Strawberry's Daughters
07. Space Cow Initiation Ritual (con George Clinton)
08. All the Way Down
09. A Shoulder to Cry On
10. The Peak of Superstition
11. The Stickler
12. Yikes!
13. Descent to Chaos
Il primo singolo scelto per promuovere il disco è Midnight at McGuffy's: