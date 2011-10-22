     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/05/25
WITCHCRAFT
Idag

16/05/25
KADAVAR (GER)
I Just Want to Be a Sound

16/05/25
SHED THE SKIN
The Carnage Cast Shadows

16/05/25
TARJA
Circus Life [Live Album]

16/05/25
GIANT
Stand and Deliver

16/05/25
STEVE VON TILL
Alone in a World of Wounds

16/05/25
NYTT LAND
Songs of the Shaman

16/05/25
BLOOD MONOLITH
The Calling of Fire

16/05/25
PANDEMIA
Darkened Devotion

16/05/25
FULL OF HELL
Broken Sword, Rotten Shield

CONCERTI

13/05/25
MOTORPSYCHO
PALMARIVA LIVE CLUB - FOSSALTA DI PORTOGRUARO (VE)

14/05/25
MOVEMENTS + SWEET PILL
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

15/05/25
LA FEMME
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

15/05/25
VICIOUS RUMORS
TBA - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

15/05/25
VICIOUS RUMORS
TBA - VERONA

16/05/25
VICIOUS RUMORS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA 5 - ERBA (CO)

16/05/25
VICIOUS RUMORS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

16/05/25
PIERO PELÙ
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309/4 - FIRENZE

17/05/25
RAW POWER+ CALL THE COPS + CANCER SPREADING
CENTRALE 66 , VIA NICOLÒ DELL\'ABATE 66 - MODENA

17/05/25
RECONSTRUCTION TOUR
CARROPONTE, VIA LUIGI GRANELLI 1 - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)
DANCE GAVIN DANCE: i dettagli di ''Pantheon'', in arrivo a settembre
12/05/2025 - 00:04 (55 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/05/2025 - 00:04
DANCE GAVIN DANCE: i dettagli di ''Pantheon'', in arrivo a settembre
22/10/2011 - 08:54
DANCE GAVIN DANCE: Jonny Craig arrestato per possesso di droga
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/05/2025 - 00:14
TARJA: online il nuovo live video di ''I Walk Alone''
12/05/2025 - 00:09
TETRARCH: ascolta ''Best of Luck'' dall'ultimo disco
10/05/2025 - 11:08
MOTORHEAD: a giugno esce ''The Manticore Tapes'', con le prime registrazioni del 1976
10/05/2025 - 11:01
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: ascolta la nuova ''Time to Listen''
10/05/2025 - 10:53
OF MICE & MEN: il video dell'inedita ''Another Miracle''
09/05/2025 - 21:44
BATTLE SYMPHONY: ascolta il brano ''Flower of the East''
09/05/2025 - 18:42
TRICK OR TREAT: in streaming un nuovo video da ''Ghosted''
09/05/2025 - 18:38
CANDLEMASS: disponibile un brano dal nuovo EP
09/05/2025 - 18:33
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: guarda il video di ''Queen of the Night''
09/05/2025 - 18:25
SIGNUM REGIS: a fine mese la ristampa di ''The Eyes of Power''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     