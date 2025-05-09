GABRIELLE DE VAL: in arrivo il nuovo ''I Am the Hammer''

|
La cantante ispano-tedesca Gabrielle De Val ha annunciato per il 27 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Pride & Joy Music, del suo nuovo album solista I Am the Hammer.
Di seguito trovate il singolo Let Sleeping Dogs Lie.
Tracklist:
01. The Sky Is Falling
02. Let Sleeping Dogs Lie
03. Good Morning Vietnam
04. For Whom The Bell Tolls
05. Show Me Heaven
06. The Ghosts of My Lai
07. Land Of The Blind
08. Blinded
09. Autumn Sun
10. Princess Of Darkness
11. I’m The Hammer
12. The Nights Are Killing Me
13. Toxic
14. Shadow