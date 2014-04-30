LAGUNA: a luglio il disco d’esordio ‘‘The Ghost of Katrina’’, online un singolo

|
I rocker messicani Laguna pubblicheranno il proprio album di debutto, The Ghost of Katrina, in data 11 luglio 2025 tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
La produzione del disco è stata curata da Jimmy Westerlund.
La copertina del disco è visibile a lato, mentre la tracklist è elencata di seguito:
1. Intro – Katrina
2. Ghost Behind the Mask
3. Living On the Line
4. Punk Boy (con Jimmy Westerlund)
5. Wildfire
6. These Chains
7. Electric High
8. My Syndrome
9. Bring Me to Life
10. Sinner of Tomorrow
Il video del primo singolo, Ghost Behind the Mask, è disponibile qui sotto: