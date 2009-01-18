VADER: ecco ''WIngs'' dalla riedizione di ''Litany''

|
I death metaller polacchi Vader hanno annunciato per il 6 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Metal Blade Records, della riedizione in vinile per il venticinquesimo anniversario di Litany.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Wings.
Polish death metal legends Vader are pleased to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of their classic "Litany" album, which originally came out on Metal Blade Records in 2000 with a special vinyl reissue edition.
The original 11 tracks / 31 minutes of "Litany" come newly re-mastered for vinyl by Wojtek Wieslawski / Hertz Recording Studio and the LP also includes a 16-page booklet with new liner-notes by band leader, guitarist and vocalist Peter Wiwczarek.
The "Litany (25th Anniversary Reissue)" LP will be available in the following variants and limitations from Metal Blade Records on June 6th, 2025.
• 180g black vinyl LP (Unlimited)
• Clear violet marbled vinyl LP (Unlimited)
• Clear gold splatter vinyl LP (Limited to 500x copies)
• Blue black splatter vinyl LP (Limited to 200x copies, Band-Edition)
• Golden brown marbled vinyl LP (Limited to 400x copies, USA)
Vader's Peter Wiwczarek commented in the liner notes as follows about "Litany": "'Litany' was definitely our fastest and most brutal album ever recorded…This year the album celebrates its quarter-century and we want to remind you of the power of these brutal riffs. The album returns to the stages in full form. Many of the songs haven't been played since the 2000-2001 promotional tour. Some of them have never been played. I invite you to the world of 'Litany'! Remember…you enter here at your own risk!"
Tracklist:
01. Wings
02. The One Made Of Dreams
03. Xeper
04. Litany
05. Cold Demons
06. The Calling
07. North
08. Forwards To Die!!!
09. A World Of Hurt
10. The Word Made Flesh
11. The Final Massacre