IMPUREZA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Alcázares''

|
I deathster Impureza pubblicheranno il nuovo album Alcázares l'11 luglio 2025 tramite Season of Mist.
Forged in the fires of French-Spanish heritage, IMPUREZA has spent two decades pioneering Hispanic Metal - a fierce fusion of extreme metal and the passionate rhythms of flamenco. Wielding their Iberian identity like a blade, they have conquered stages worldwide, leaving an indestructible mark on the international metal scene. With ‘Alcázares’, IMPUREZA plunges into the heart of medieval Spain, resurrecting the legends of the Reconquista with unrelenting ferocity. From the war cries of “Bajo las Tizonas de Toledo” to the spectral doom of “El Ejército de los Fallecidos de Alarcos”, this album is a relentless expedition through history, mysticism, and blood-soaked battles. The scorching fusion of flamenco guitars, orchestral grandeur, and brutal death metal reaches its peak here, crafted with masterful precision by Sébastien Camhi and Jacob Hansen.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Johann Bodin mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Verdiales (01:15)
02. Bajo las Tizonas de Toledo (06:25)
03. Covadonga (04:01)
04. Pestilencia (04:44)
05. Reconquistar Al-Ándalus (05:25)
06. Murallas (02:24)
07. La Orden del Yelmo Negro (04:57)
08. Castigos Eclesiásticos (06:06)
09. El Ejército de los Fallecidos de Alarcos (05:18)
10. Ruina del Alcázar (01:37)
11. Santa Inquisición (06:26)
Inoltre è disponibile il video ufficiale di Pestilencia.