     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/05/25
WITCHCRAFT
Idag

16/05/25
KADAVAR (GER)
I Just Want to Be a Sound

16/05/25
PAUL DI ANNO
In Memory Of

16/05/25
BLOOD MONOLITH
The Calling of Fire

16/05/25
ELEVENTH RAY
Reviving Tehom

16/05/25
DEAD CHASM
Spectral Tyranny

16/05/25
FULL OF HELL
Broken Sword, Rotten Shield

16/05/25
NYTT LAND
Songs of the Shaman

16/05/25
SANDNESS
Vertigo

16/05/25
TARJA
Circus Life [Live Album]

CONCERTI

15/05/25
LA FEMME
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

15/05/25
VICIOUS RUMORS
TBA - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

15/05/25
VICIOUS RUMORS
TBA - VERONA

16/05/25
VICIOUS RUMORS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA 5 - ERBA (CO)

16/05/25
VICIOUS RUMORS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

16/05/25
PIERO PELÙ
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309/4 - FIRENZE

17/05/25
RAW POWER+ CALL THE COPS + CANCER SPREADING
CENTRALE 66 , VIA NICOLÒ DELL\'ABATE 66 - MODENA

17/05/25
RECONSTRUCTION TOUR
CARROPONTE, VIA LUIGI GRANELLI 1 - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

17/05/25
ADUNATA di FEUDALESIMO e LIBERTA\'
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

17/05/25
FEUDALESIMO E LIBERTA’ (DAY 1)
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)
IMPUREZA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Alcázares''
15/05/2025 - 11:07 (49 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/05/2025 - 11:07
IMPUREZA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Alcázares''
09/11/2017 - 10:17
IMPUREZA: ascolta il nuovo disco in streaming
11/10/2017 - 20:39
IMPUREZA: ecco la premiere di un nuovo brano
06/09/2017 - 19:13
IMPUREZA: disponibile il lyric video di 'Sangre Para Los Dioses'
09/08/2017 - 19:53
IMPUREZA: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/05/2025 - 16:47
TENEBRO: annunciati tre concerti
15/05/2025 - 16:45
FUGITIVE: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Spheres of Virulence''
15/05/2025 - 16:42
DEAD CHASM: in streaming il nuovo EP ''Spectral Tyranny''
15/05/2025 - 16:16
WAIDELOTTE: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Crimson Waves''
15/05/2025 - 12:53
AUSTERE: diffuso l'audio di ''Storm Within My Heart'' dal nuovo album
15/05/2025 - 11:18
INCITE: online il lyric video di ''Dolores'' dal nuovo album
15/05/2025 - 11:12
PUPIL SLICER: guarda il video per ''Black Scrawl''
15/05/2025 - 11:10
FALLUJAH: realizzano un video ufficiale per ''Step Through the Portal and Breathe''
15/05/2025 - 11:02
GOLEM OF GORE: ascolta ''Regurgitated Entrails With Intense Mortification'' dal nuovo album
15/05/2025 - 10:57
ONDFODT: in streaming il nuovo album ''Dimsvall''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     