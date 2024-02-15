WAIDELOTTE: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Crimson Waves''

|
Ukrainian progressive Folk-Black Metal band WAIDELOTTE follow up poignant 2024 debut album "Celestial Shrine" with a sweeping and affecting new standalone single.
On "Crimson Waves" the core of vocalist Andrii (FLOSCULE, ex-WHITE WARD), bassist/main composer Zlat (ex-SOEN), guitarists Bohdan/Mykhailo and drummer Igor (ex-SECTORIAL) use multifarious vocal styles – by turns anthemic, emotive and vicious - powerfully interwoven riffing and an epically dynamic arrangement to juxtapose the agonies of war with recollections of bygone beauty.
From the band:
This song reflects the Russian annexation of Crimea and the looting of historical artifacts, many of which have been illegally removed from the peninsula. The single's cover art alludes to this narrative quite literally.
But the lyrics delve deeper — they explore a sense of loss tied to a stolen place of power: the northern Black Sea region, now under occupation. The song captures fragments of the land's layered history and evokes the image of a summer sunrise on the shores of the Black Sea — a memory of beauty and presence that now feels distant, unreachable.