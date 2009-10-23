I PREVAIL: fuori il cantante Brian Burkheiser

|
Il gruppo I Prevail ha annunciato di essersi separato dal cantante Brian Burkheise dopo dodici anni di militanza nella band.
To Our I Prevail Family:
Today we share that we are mutually parting ways with Brian Burkheiser. This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together. We wish Brian nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.
Moving forward, Eric will continue to be the powerhouse frontman you’ve come to know and love. He’ll be backed up live by Dylan who you’ve seen in this role many times over the years at the shows we’ve performed without Brian. Rest assured, we will continue to deliver the high-energy shows that we’ve made a pillar of our band, and we will continue to perform all the bangers from our catalogue. All scheduled shows will go on exactly as planned.
New music coming soon...
See you out there.
Eric, Steve, Dylan and Gabe