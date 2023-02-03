FROZEN CROWN: la chitarrista Fabiola Bellomo lascia il gruppo

|
La chitarrista dei Frozen Crown Fabiola Bellomo ha annunciato la sua separazione dal gruppo dopo quattro anni.
La musicista compare nei dischi Winterbane e War Hearts.
It's with heavy heart that I announce my departure from my band mates in Frozen Crown. The split was totally amicable and peacefully agreed by both parts: I am leaving the band due to the increasing duties that didn't allow me to focus on my personal projects and life, and to dedicate myself to different musical styles. I wish my bandmates all the best for their new adventures and thank them for all the lovely memories we built together (with the last being our most recent European tour). Thanks to all of you, lovely fans, for your continuous support, and see you soon, maybe on the road!
Sheena
After years of live shows, fun, travels, hard work and 3 albums together, Fabiola decided to take a different road to pursue her artistic needs focusing on genres and styles closer to her musical taste. We leave her go grateful for the time spent together, and for the joint efforts that made the band what it is today. We are sure both parts (her as a guitar player and Frozen Crown as a band) will now have the chance to grow up in the best way possible. This is not a farewell, but a goodbye, as we hope we'll meet her again someday in the backstage of some festival and share some laughs and good memories.
Jade, Alessia, Ikki, Niso and Federico
The band will of course meet all the scheduled live shows and the replacement will be announced shortly.