FROZEN CROWN: annunciata la nuova chitarrista

|
Dopo la separazione
avvenuta tra la chitarrista Fabiola Bellomo
e i Frozen Crown
, la band power metal milanese ha annunciato l'ingresso in formazione di Alexandra Lioness
.
La musicista fa parte anche dei Chaos Rising
e Jenner
.
Qui di seguito il comunicato:One does not simply walk into Frozen Crown as a session member: he/she becomes part of the family! We welcome Alexandra Lioness as a PERMANENT MEMBER of the band!
We've been in touch with her since 2020, after our first line-up split, however, due to Covid and the distance, it was impossible for us to work together… until now!
Alexandra will bring her feral hard'n'heavy vibes, her amazing stage presence, and her insane guitar technique to Frozen Crown, starting with our Summer shows (first one in just a couple of weeks at Metal Fest Plzen CZ) and later working with us on our future albums. Hope you'll like this addition to the band!
Of course, thanks to her talent, work ethic, and professionalism, she was able to learn (and flawlessly perform) the entire setlist in our last show in Milan, despite very short notice!
And right there - in the same venue where we played our very first show back in 2018 - we celebrated this new beginning.
If you don't know Aleksandra Stamenkovic (her actual name) she's the leader, songwriter, vocalist, lead guitarist and mastermind of the Serbian band Jenner. Being such a well-rounded artist, as well as a videomaker, producer and manager, she won’t limit herself to guitar duties: she has already started to take care of multiple aspects of the band beyond music, flanking Federico in his ever more demanding Sith Lord role.
Some may question our decision to include in the band someone who was born so far away from us, in a non-EU country, even! Truth is, you don’t choose your family - you build your own. Aleksandra appeared in a pretty challenging situation, and helped us go through both the shocking realization of Jade’s health conditions and the sudden line-up shake, motivating us and gracing us with her enthusiasm. Her incredible dedication, humility, and constant positivity proved we have just found the perfect fit, and after working together for a while, it just “feels right” to start this new chapter with her, and to entrust her with the Crown and the Sword.
This post is nothing but a love letter to our newfound companion, and we hope you'll love her as much as we already do. Welcome Lioness!