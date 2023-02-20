     
 
La band
22/05/25
SIGNUM REGIS
The Eyes of Power [Reissue]

23/05/25
BRUTAL SPHINCTER
Sphinct-Earth Society

23/05/25
UNMERCIFUL
Devouring Darkness

23/05/25
CHEPANG
Jhyappa

23/05/25
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING
Dawnbringer: Chapter VII – The Amber Emperor

23/05/25
XENOS AD
Reqviem for the Oppressor

23/05/25
DALRIADA
Magvető

23/05/25
AGE OF APOCALYPSE
In Oblivion

23/05/25
HELLCRASH
Inferno Crematörio

23/05/25
THE OSSUARY
Requiem for the Sun

CONCERTI

20/05/25
LEAP
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

20/05/25
GOTTHARD + ECLIPSE
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

23/05/25
THE GET UP KIDS
THE CAGE - LIVORNO

24/05/25
THE GET UP KIDS
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

25/05/25
THE GET UP KIDS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/05/25
BORN OF OSIRIS + INGESTED + ENTHEOS + THE VOYNICH CODE
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

27/05/25
BORN OF OSIRIS + INGESTED + ENTHEOS + THE VOYNICH CODE
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

29/05/25
O.R.k. + LAMBSTONE + STREA
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

31/05/25
THE JESUS LIZARD
LINK BOLOGNA, VIA FANTONI 21 - BOLOGNA

31/05/25
JERRY CANTRELL
HALL , VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA
FROZEN CROWN: annunciata la nuova chitarrista
19/05/2025 - 20:57 (115 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
81
65
ARTICOLI
23/06/2023
Intervista
FROZEN CROWN
Meno elfi, più streghe!
 
