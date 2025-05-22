THUS SPOKE ZARATHUSTRA: disponibile il nuovo album ''I’m Done With Self Care, It’s Time For Others’

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare I’m Done With Self Care, It’s Time For Others’ Harm, il disco di debutto del gruppo deathcore Thus Spoke Zarathustra pubblicato tramite Prosthetic Records il 23 maggio 2025.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. G.G.O.
2. I Can’t Save You (Feat. Matt McDougle Of Boundaries)
3. Gage Lanza 2 : Return Of The Red Hammer
4. I Didn’t Believe In Magic Till’ My Dog Turned Into A Snake (Feat. Nick Chance)
5. The Final Blow Will Bring Blood
6. Santosha (Feat. Cameron Argon Of Disfiguring The Goddess)
7. All I Feel Is Cold
8. The Difference Between You And Me, Is I Never Got Caught
9. Mithrandir
10. Bereft Of Light