AMORPHIS: prime informazioni del nuovo album ''Borderland'', una data in Italia

|
Gli Amorphis hanno annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album Borderland per il 26 settembre 2025 tramite Reigning Phoenix Music.
AMORPHIS are back: After taking a brief creative hiatus from the scene, the iconic Finnish metal titans return with the announcement of their 15th studio album, “Borderland,” arriving on September 26, 2025 via Reigning Phoenix Music!
Guitarist Esa Holopainen shares the band’s excitement about the forthcoming album: ““Borderland” is the first AMORPHIS album produced in collaboration with Danish producer Jacob Hansen. Before that, we had made three amazing records at Jens Bogren’s studio. During the planning phase of the project, we strongly felt that it was time to explore something new and see what working with a different producer might bring to the table!”
As a first introduction to “Borderland,” the band is thrilled to reveal that a brand new single ‘Light And Shadow’ will be released on June 6, 2025. More details to follow shortly.
Inoltre la band sarà in Italia per un unico concerto insieme agli Arch Enemy.
Mercoledì 22 ottobre 2025
@Alcatraz - Milano
Via Valtellina, 89
AMORPHIS +
ARCH ENEMY +
ELUVEITIE +
GATECREEPER
Biglietti disponibili su Vivaticket.