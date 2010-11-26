     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Il flyer del concerto
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

29/05/25
BATTLE SYMPHONY
Digenes Akritas

30/05/25
RIVERS OF NIHIL
Rivers of Nihil

30/05/25
PLANNING FOR BURIAL
It’s Closeness, It’s Easy

30/05/25
THE HAUNTED
Songs of Last Resort

30/05/25
SVART VINTER
Isvind

30/05/25
OBSIDIAN TONGUE
Eclipsing Worlds of Scorn

30/05/25
SKID ROW
Revolutions per Minute [Ristampa]

30/05/25
TRIVAX
The Great Satan

30/05/25
GOLEM OF GORE
Ultimo Mondo Cane

30/05/25
LORD VIGO
Walk the Shadows

CONCERTI

27/05/25
BORN OF OSIRIS + INGESTED + ENTHEOS + THE VOYNICH CODE
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

29/05/25
O.R.k. + LAMBSTONE + STREA
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

31/05/25
THE JESUS LIZARD
LINK BOLOGNA, VIA FANTONI 21 - BOLOGNA

31/05/25
JERRY CANTRELL
HALL , VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA

01/06/25
JERRY CANTRELL
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

02/06/25
THE JESUS LIZARD
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

02/06/25
IAN PAICE
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

02/06/25
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

04/06/25
ONSLAUGHT + CRYPTOSIS
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/06/25
WHORES. + HELP
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA
AMORPHIS: prime informazioni del nuovo album ''Borderland'', una data in Italia
26/05/2025 - 17:15 (128 letture)

Zess
Martedì 27 Maggio 2025, 1.29.35
1
Il produttore cambia e conta poco, sarà uguale agli ultimi 5.
RECENSIONI
80
80
83
82
70
75
80
88
s.v.
70
79
85
95
83
77
ARTICOLI
17/02/2019
Live Report
AMORPHIS + SOILWORK + JINJER + NAILED TO OBSCURITY
Live Club - Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 12/02/2019
16/04/2016
Live Report
AMORPHIS
Fabrique, Milano (MI), 11/04/2016
04/12/2015
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + ARCH ENEMY + AMORPHIS
Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 29/11/2015
22/04/2013
Intervista
AMORPHIS
Gli aedi del "lirismo finnico"
11/12/2011
Intervista
AMORPHIS
L’inizio dei tempi è lontano
20/11/2011
Live Report
AMORPHIS + LEPROUS + NAHEMAH
Alcatraz, Milano, 16/11/2011
04/12/2010
Live Report
AMORPHIS + ORPHANED LAND + GHOST BRIGADE
Estragon, Bologna, 26/11/2010
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/05/2025 - 17:15
AMORPHIS: prime informazioni del nuovo album ''Borderland'', una data in Italia
05/01/2025 - 21:33
AMORPHIS: al lavoro sul nuovo album
25/11/2024 - 15:03
ARCH ENEMY: con Amorphis, Eluveitie e Gatecreeper per una data
12/07/2024 - 11:56
AMORPHIS: guarda il live video di ''Into Hiding''
23/06/2024 - 19:44
AMORPHIS: i primi dettagli sul seguito di ''Halo''
14/06/2024 - 11:11
AMORPHIS: guarda il live video di ''Black Winter Day''
16/05/2024 - 19:44
AMORPHIS: in uscita a luglio il nuovo live album ''Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia)'
18/02/2024 - 10:11
AMORPHIS: iniziate le lavorazioni per il nuovo album
07/12/2023 - 12:05
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: dentro Amorphis e Paradise Lost
19/11/2023 - 14:13
AMORPHIS: un nuovo album in arrivo nel 2025
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/05/2025 - 17:33
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: annunciati i Dark Lunacy
26/05/2025 - 17:29
ETERNAL DARKNESS: il debutto ''Eternal Darkness'' a luglio, ascolta un brano
26/05/2025 - 17:26
TORCHE: si sono riuniti
26/05/2025 - 17:23
MERZBOW: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Sedonis''
26/05/2025 - 17:19
KREATOR: cancellata la data estiva italiana
26/05/2025 - 17:11
WITCHCRAFT: tutto il nuovo ''Idag'' in streaming
26/05/2025 - 17:08
RESPECT FOR ZERO: ascolta il singolo ''Mirrors''
26/05/2025 - 17:04
FERAL FORMS: realizzano un video per ''Sadistic Inner Hate''
26/05/2025 - 00:01
SOULFLY: aggiornamenti sul seguito di ‘‘Totem’’
26/05/2025 - 00:01
BIG WRECK: ascolta l’inedita ''Believer’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     