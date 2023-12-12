HONEYMOON SUITE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Wake Me Up When The Suns Goes Down''

|
La formazione canadese Honeymoon Suite pubblicherà il nuovo album Wake Me Up When The Suns Goes Down il 25 luglio 2025 tramite Frontiers Music srl.
Honeymoon Suite's highly anticipated 9th studio album, set to follow their electrifying 2024 release Alive, marks another exciting chapter in the band’s storied career. Known for their infectious blend of melodic rock, powerful hooks, and captivating lyrics, the band continues to honor their classic 80s-inspired sound while embracing contemporary production techniques. The new album showcases the group's signature style — a fusion of hard-hitting rock energy and smooth, melodic anthems — but with an updated sonic twist, adding a modern touch that fans have come to expect after their previous successes.
Once again, the band has joined forces with acclaimed producer and songwriter Michael Krompass (Steven Tyler, Theory of a Dead Man, Smash Mouth), who helped shape the sound of their 2024 album Alive. Krompass’s ability to blend the past and present is evident here, as the album resonates with the same nostalgic vibe that has defined Honeymoon Suite’s enduring legacy, while incorporating the latest production trends that elevate their sound to new heights.
This album sees the band continuing their commitment to the rock genre, staying true to the powerful, melodic music that made them a household name in the 1980s. Fans can expect driving rhythms, soaring guitar solos courtesy of Derry Grehan, and the signature emotive vocals of lead singer Johnnie Dee. Honeymoon Suite’s earlier work, including iconic hits like “New Girl Now,” “Feel It Again,” and “Lethal Weapon,” established them as one of Canada’s most beloved rock bands, and their ability to evolve while keeping their classic sound intact continues to resonate with both old and new listeners alike.
From their self-titled debut album in 1985 to the success of Racing After Midnight and Monsters Under the Bed, Honeymoon Suite has maintained a loyal fan base, producing a series of chart-topping records that continue to define the rock genre. Their latest effort proves that, nearly four decades later, the band is still firing on all cylinders.
With their new album, Honeymoon Suite demonstrates their ability to stay relevant and energized in today’s music scene while still tapping into the timeless essence that made them a staple of the 80s rock era. The album delivers a collection of tracks brimming with both high-octane rockers and more introspective moments, all marked by the band’s trademark energy and musicianship. From its anthemic choruses to its emotive lyrics, this record reaffirms that Honeymoon Suite remains one of rock’s most enduring and exciting acts, ever evolving but never straying from the heart of what made them legends.
A lato è disponibile la copertinamentre la tracklist è la seguente:
I FLY
WAY OF THE WORLD
EVERY MINUTE
WAY TOO FAST
STAY THIS TIME
CRAZY LIFE
LIVE ON
KEEP OUR LOVE ALIVE
UNPREDICTABLE
EVER LEAVE YOU LONELY
Inoltre è online il lyric video di I Fly.