29/05/25
BATTLE SYMPHONY
Digenes Akritas

30/05/25
RIVERS OF NIHIL
Rivers of Nihil

30/05/25
PLANNING FOR BURIAL
It’s Closeness, It’s Easy

30/05/25
THE HAUNTED
Songs of Last Resort

30/05/25
SVART VINTER
Isvind

30/05/25
OBSIDIAN TONGUE
Eclipsing Worlds of Scorn

30/05/25
SKID ROW
Revolutions per Minute [Ristampa]

30/05/25
TRIVAX
The Great Satan

30/05/25
GOLEM OF GORE
Ultimo Mondo Cane

30/05/25
LORD VIGO
Walk the Shadows

29/05/25
O.R.k. + LAMBSTONE + STREA
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

31/05/25
THE JESUS LIZARD
LINK BOLOGNA, VIA FANTONI 21 - BOLOGNA

31/05/25
JERRY CANTRELL
HALL , VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA

01/06/25
JERRY CANTRELL
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

02/06/25
THE JESUS LIZARD
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

02/06/25
IAN PAICE
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

02/06/25
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

04/06/25
ONSLAUGHT + CRYPTOSIS
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/06/25
WHORES. + HELP
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

05/06/25
DECAPITATED + CRYPTOPSY + WARBRINGER + CARNATION
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO
HONEYMOON SUITE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Wake Me Up When The Suns Goes Down''
27/05/2025 - 17:36 (49 letture)

