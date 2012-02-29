PSYCROPTIC: entrano in Metal Blade Records, online la nuova ''Architects of Extinction''

|
La formazione tech death metal Psycroptic ha firmato un contratto discografico con l'etichetta Metal Blade Records.
Australia is home to innumerable death metal bands. Few make their way beyond these shores, and fewer still garner global respect. Out of those, only one has maintained that position for a full 25 years: Australia’s finest, PSYCROPTIC. When the history of technical metal is viewed in years to come, the books will show that PSYCROPTIC is responsible for a hefty slice of the genre. The band blasted into the deepest underground in the late ‘90s, then proceeded to drag the metal scene closer to what they do by sheer attrition. Their music guides you through the densest of riff jungles before bursting into the clear with powerfully rhythmic grooves and blasts, anchored by the profoundly talented Haley brothers. Guitarist Joe’s esoteric, impenetrable picking style weaves musical hooks that wrap around the listener before pulling back to reveal Dave’s pulsating rhythms. They achieve a level of synchronization only brothers with decades of experience playing together can achieve. There are none tighter. That their telepathic performance is matched by the final lineup of Todd Stern on bass and the charismatic roar of Jason Peppiatt is almost unfair. Like all masters, they make the impossible look impossibly easy.
Comments guitarist Joe Haley on the band’s signing to Metal Blade, “Having grown up listening to countless amazing bands on the Metal Blade roster, the label had a big impact on shaping who we are as musicians, essentially becoming an integral part of our creative DNA. From the early days of picking up our instruments to finding our own sound as a band, Metal Blade has always represented the pinnacle of heavy music and a place where groundbreaking artists are created and thrive. So we’re beyond honored to announce that we’re officially joining the Metal Blade family — a surreal and humbling moment for all of us in PSYCROPTIC.
“We’re currently in the final stages of finishing our new album, and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on. To kick off this awesome new chapter on the right note, we’re dropping our brand-new single, ‘Architects Of Extinction.’ Enjoy.”
Adds bassist Todd Stern, "As PSYCROPTIC prepares to release our ninth full-length studio album, we couldn’t be more excited about the fact that we’ve joined forces with the one and only Metal Blade Records, who will be handling its release. We feel that at this point in our career, both the timing and the fit are seemingly perfect. Metal Blade and its roster have always been exceptional, and we are very grateful and humbled to join such a legendary list of artists that have been part of the label’s family throughout the ages.
“We are adding the final touches on our next record, but in the meantime we have something savory prepared: a dense, hard-hitting single entitled ‘Architects Of Extinction. Get ready for the golden age of Tasmania’s most prolific metal band!"
Per l'occasione, la band ha pubblicato il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo Architects of Extinction.