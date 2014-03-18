MANEGARM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Edsvuren''

|
Il gruppo viking Månegarm pubblicherà il nuovo album Edsvuren il 29 agosto 2025 tramite Napalm Records.
Swedish Viking metal pioneers MÅNEGARM celebrate their 30-year career with the release of their most evocative album to date, Edsvuren, out August 29, 2025 via Napalm Records! As one of the leading bands in the genre, they once again bring their inimitable style and the blood oath of viking, black and folk metal back together for an unforgettable and diverse sonic journey. Pensive and dreamy atmospheric monsters meet songs for a proper mead binge - this mixture has brought the band a loyal international fan base and highly acclaimed appearances at prestigious festivals such as Ragnarök and Summer Breeze Open Air.
On their 12th studio album, MÅNEGARM take the oath with traditional Nordic instruments, thus providing necessary authenticity. Powerful opener “I skogsfruns famn”, an homage to the seductive forest spirit Skogsfru, is a perfect introduction to the world of Nordic myths and a beast of raw aggression and ancient beauty. In contrast, “Till gudars följe” sways warmly in the best company of the gods, transporting the listener to a warm hall of a Viking longhouse – complete with a horn of mead and the irresistible urge to join in resonating chants. The hypnotic black metal influence wrought by riff master Markus Andé and drum druid Jakob Hallegren in “Likgökens fest” prepares for harder battles, while friends of epochal length can listen devoutly to the voice of Erik Grawsiö in “Skild från hugen”. Guest vocalists Ellinor Videfors and Lea Grawsiö Lindström, who have also supported the band on previous albums, once again provide the perfect contrast between harshness and beauty. On title track “Edsvuren”, singer Liv Hope Lenard joins the wolf pack for the first time and provides one of the album’s most breathtaking highlights. On violin, flute and cello, acoustic master Jan Liljekvist is back again for the first time since 2012, especially shining on pieces like “Rodhins hav”.
Norse mythology, ancient rites and folkloric wisdom in a relentless frenzy of orchestral finesse - on the battlefield of Viking Metal, only Swedish legends MÅNEGARM can emerge victorious with their thunderous anthems. With over 30 years of battle-tested heritage, MÅNEGARM continue to assert themselves as torchbearers of the genre with Edsvuren.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. I skogsfruns famn (Lea Grawsiö Lindström)
02. Lögrinns värn
03. En blodvittneskrans
04. Rodhins hav (Ellinor Videfors)
05. Till gudars följe
06. En nidings dåd
07. Hör mitt kall
08. I runor ristades orden (Ellinor Videfors)
09. Skild från hugen (Ellinor Videfors)
10. Likgökens fest
11. Edsvuren (Liv Hope Lenard)
12. Ofredsfylgjor
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un video ufficiale per Hör mitt kall.