STYX: a luglio esce ‘‘Circling from Above’’, ascolta il primo singolo

Gli Styx hanno annunciato il loro prossimo disco in studio, il diciottesimo della loro carriera: Circling from Above, questo il titolo, uscirà il 18 luglio 2025 per l’etichetta Alpha Dog 2T.
Il chitarrista Will Evankovich ha curato la produzione del disco. A suonare sul disco, troviamo la seguente formazione: James ‘JY’ Young alla voce, Tommy Shaw ed Evankovich a chitarra e voce, Chuck Panozzo e Terry Gowan al basso, Todd Sucherman alla batteria e infine dal Lawrence Gowan alle tastiere.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Circling from Above
02. Build and Destroy
03. Michigan
04. King of Love
05. It's Clear
06. Forgive
07. Everyone Raise a Glass
08. Blue Eyed Raven
09. She Knows
10. Ease Your Mind
11. The Things that You Said
12. We Lost the Wheel Again
13. Only You Can Decide
Il primo singolo tratto dall’uscita è Build and Destroy: