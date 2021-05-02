CHEVELLE: tutti i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘Bright as Blasphemy’’

Gli statunitensi CheVelle
pubblicheranno il 15 agosto 2025 il loro decimo album, Bright as Blasphemy
, tramite l’etichetta Alchemy Recordings
.
Il disco è stato prodotto interamente dalla band.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:01. Pale Horse
02. Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)
03. Jim Jones (Cowards, Pt. 2)
04. Hallucinations
05. Wolves (Love & Light)
06. Karma Goddess
07. Blood Out in the Fields
08. Al Phobias
09. Shocked at the End of the World
I fratelli Loeffler
hanno condiviso il secondo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione, ossia Jim Jones (Cowards, Pt. 2)
; il precedente, Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)
, è ascoltabile a questo indirizzo
.