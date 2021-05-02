     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell\'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

29/05/25
BATTLE SYMPHONY
Digenes Akritas

30/05/25
RIVERS OF NIHIL
Rivers of Nihil

30/05/25
PLANNING FOR BURIAL
It’s Closeness, It’s Easy

30/05/25
THE HAUNTED
Songs of Last Resort

30/05/25
OBSIDIAN TONGUE
Eclipsing Worlds of Scorn

30/05/25
THE SPEAKER WARS
The Speaker Wars

30/05/25
SKID ROW
Revolutions per Minute [Ristampa]

30/05/25
SVART VINTER
Isvind

30/05/25
GOLEM OF GORE
Ultimo Mondo Cane

30/05/25
LORD VIGO
Walk the Shadows

CONCERTI

29/05/25
O.R.k. + LAMBSTONE + STREA
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

31/05/25
THE JESUS LIZARD
LINK BOLOGNA, VIA FANTONI 21 - BOLOGNA

31/05/25
JERRY CANTRELL
HALL , VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA

01/06/25
JERRY CANTRELL
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

02/06/25
THE JESUS LIZARD
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

02/06/25
IAN PAICE
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

02/06/25
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

04/06/25
ONSLAUGHT + CRYPTOSIS
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/06/25
WHORES. + HELP
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

05/06/25
DECAPITATED + CRYPTOPSY + WARBRINGER + CARNATION
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO
CHEVELLE: tutti i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘Bright as Blasphemy’’
29/05/2025 - 00:04 (34 letture)

RECENSIONI
78
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/05/2025 - 00:04
CHEVELLE: tutti i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘Bright as Blasphemy’’
16/05/2025 - 10:32
CHEVELLE: il videoclip ufficiale di ''Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)''
26/03/2025 - 11:45
CHEVELLE: ascolta la nuova ''Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)''
20/12/2024 - 10:09
CHEVELLE: a gennaio il primo singolo dal nuovo disco
26/07/2024 - 10:29
CHEVELLE: firmano con Alchemy Recordings
28/03/2024 - 09:52
CHEVELLE: aggiornamenti sul nuovo disco in studio
29/10/2022 - 18:10
CHEVELLE: completata la scrittura di sette nuovi brani
13/10/2022 - 16:48
CHEVELLE: il nuovo disco in studio arriverà nel 2023
05/06/2022 - 00:03
CHEVELLE: al lavoro sul prossimo disco in studio
02/05/2021 - 00:05
CHEVELLE: online la clip ufficiale di ‘‘Mars Simula’’
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/05/2025 - 00:04
STYX: a luglio esce ‘‘Circling from Above’’, ascolta il primo singolo
28/05/2025 - 20:32
SVART VINTER: ascolta il nuovo disco ''Isvind''
28/05/2025 - 20:27
SARGEIST: in streaming il nuovo album ''Flame Within Flame''
28/05/2025 - 18:17
NIGHTBEARER: realizzano un video per ''Reign Supreme'' dal nuovo ''Defiance''
28/05/2025 - 18:12
MANEGARM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Edsvuren''
28/05/2025 - 16:15
FINNTROLL: una data in Italia in occasione del Feffarkhorn
28/05/2025 - 16:11
IN MOURNING: ad agosto il nuovo ''The Immortal'', ascolta un singolo
28/05/2025 - 16:08
LORD OF THE LOST: ecco il video di ''I Will Die In It'' dal nuovo album
28/05/2025 - 16:06
PSYCROPTIC: entrano in Metal Blade Records, online la nuova ''Architects of Extinction''
28/05/2025 - 16:00
CONJURER: due concerti in Italia a novembre
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     