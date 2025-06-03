CYTOLYSIS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Surge of Cruelty''

|
Il gruppo brutal death metal Cytolysis pubblicherà il nuovo album Surge of Cruelty l'8 agosto 2025 tramite Comatose Music.
Darren Cesca, drummer with Goratory, Eschaton and previously Deeds of Flesh, has returned with the second album from his unconscionably brutal solo project, Cytolysis. 'Surge of Cruelty' is constructed from eleven sonic acts of torture, where twisted technicality and methodical precision collide with frenzied explosions of fury and unnerving alien atmospheres. Featuring brutal guest vocal performances from Mac Smith (Eschaton), Brian Forgue (Syphilic), Adam Mason (Goratory) and Flo Butcher (Tortured), ‘Surge of Cruelty’ is as catchy as razor wire through flesh - technical, brutal death metal of the highest order. This second barbaric testament from Cytolysis will be unleashed on August 8th, prepare to be flattened by this shuddering juggernaut of torment!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Your Slow Demise
2. Devout Sacrifice
3. Surge of Cruelty
4. Consenting Brood
5. A Blood-Soaked Offering
6. Ritual Carnage (Instrumental)
7. Tribal Savagery
8. Tortured Flesh
9. Mark of the Demons
10. Innocence is Raped
11. Hung from the Rafters
Inoltre è disponibile l'audio di Consenting Brood.