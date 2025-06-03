     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/06/25
TURNSTILE
Never Enough

06/06/25
GRUESOME
Silent Echoes

06/06/25
ORTHODOX
A Door Left Open

06/06/25
HELLFOX
The Spectrum of Human Gravity

06/06/25
VADER
Litany [Vinyl Reissue]

06/06/25
KATATONIA
Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State

06/06/25
BLUDGEONED BY DEFORMITY
Epoch Of Immorality

06/06/25
GAAHLS WYRD
Braiding the Stories

06/06/25
A-Z
A2Z²

06/06/25
VOLBEAT
God Of Angels Trust

CONCERTI

04/06/25
ONSLAUGHT + CRYPTOSIS
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/06/25
WHORES. + HELP
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

05/06/25
DECAPITATED + CRYPTOPSY + WARBRINGER + CARNATION
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

05/06/25
ONSLAUGHT
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8B - BOLOGNA

05/06/25
ALAN SPARHAWK
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)

06/06/25
DECAPITATED + CRYPTOPSY + WARBRINGER + CARNATION
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

07/06/25
STEVEN WILSON
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

07/06/25
STEVEN WILSON
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

07/06/25
LORD WIND
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/06/25
STEVEN WILSON
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA
CYTOLYSIS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Surge of Cruelty''
03/06/2025 - 11:37 (63 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/06/2025 - 11:37
CYTOLYSIS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Surge of Cruelty''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/06/2025 - 16:46
KING WITCH: guarda il lyric video di ''Sea Of Lies''
04/06/2025 - 16:42
COUNTERPARTS: una data ad agosto
04/06/2025 - 16:40
CATTLE DECAPITATION: cancellata il tour europeo e la data italiana
04/06/2025 - 16:37
ALICE COOPER: online il nuovo brano ''Wild Ones'' con la formazione originale
04/06/2025 - 16:35
WARKINGS: il video ufficiale di ''Kings of Ragnarök'' dal nuovo ''Armaggedon''
04/06/2025 - 16:31
BATTLE BEAST: svelano la copertina e la titletrack del nuovo ''Steelbound''
04/06/2025 - 16:29
SODOM: pubblicano la nuova ''Taphephobia''
04/06/2025 - 16:25
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL: una data a Milano coi Dying Fetus
04/06/2025 - 16:23
KATATONIA: il video ufficiale di ''Wind of no Change''
04/06/2025 - 16:21
OV SULFUR: il visualizer della nuova ''The Seed''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     