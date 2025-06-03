MAWIZA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Ül''

|
Il gruppo groove/metalcore Mawiza pubblicherà il nuovo album Ül il 18 luglio 2025 tramite Season of Mist.
Like smoke from a shaman, MAWIZA have risen as a guiding force for indigenous metal. The band’s tribal bent on groove metal has won acclaim from the Chilean Grammys and respected elders like Mercyful Fate, Mastodon and Slipknot.
Their third album, ‘ÜL’, means “chant”. Opening ceremony “Wingkawnoam” stomps to an industrial groove, but MAWIZA are guided by dreams of their native Wallmapu, which belongs to the Mapuche Nation. “Feymu fewla femayay ñi txepelelaetew / Therefore, now, whatever it takes will be done to awaken it”, Awka growls in his native tongue over scraping riffs.
While still ascending on the metal scene, the modern-day warriors of MAWIZA draw strength from their roots. “Mamüll Reke” towers with the unwavering strength of the Araucanían forest, grounded by a grungy bass line while soaring amidst bird-like flutes. The band have seen the Mapuche Nation through troubling times, yet ‘ÜL’ honors their fierce resistance. For the album’s climatic harp-strung defense “Ti Inan Paw-pawkan", Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier joins members of the community in a final warning call. “Kimpayaymi tami ekuwael / Here you will learn to respect every form of life”.
On ‘ÜL’, MAWIZA summon ancestral spirit with modern groove metal.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Wingkawnoam (03:38)
02. Pinhza Ñi Pewma (04:29)
03. Ngulutu (03:50)
04. Nawelkünuwnge (05:06)
05. Mamüll Reke (04:24)
06. Wenu Weychan (06:13)
07. Lhan Antü (04:08)
08. Kalli Lhayay (03:58)
09. Ti Inan Paw-Pawkan (04:42)
Inoltre è online il videoclip di Mamüll Reke.