TUNGSTEN: Il video ufficiale dell'inedita ''Cry For The Fallen''

Il gruppo heavy/power metal Tungsten ha diffuso, tramite il canale YouTube della Reigning Phoenix Music, il player per poter vedere il video ufficiale di Cry For The Fallen.
Si tratta di un brano rimasto escluso dalla tracklist finale dell'ultima release The Grand Inferno.
Originally, this song was meant to be included on The Grand Inferno, but after discussing it, we decided to save it for a separate release. We wanted to give it the spotlight it deserves and make it truly special. The track is both dynamic and emotionally powerful. We filmed the music video in a beautiful church in southern Sweden, a setting that we felt perfectly matched the song’s atmosphere and message. Lyrically, Cry For The Fallen is a tribute to our loved ones who have passed away—an emotional remembrance of family and friends no longer with us. This is a song to remember—and to play loud