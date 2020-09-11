     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/06/25
HELLFOX
The Spectrum of Human Gravity

06/06/25
TURNSTILE
Never Enough

06/06/25
KATATONIA
Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State

06/06/25
A-Z
A2Z²

06/06/25
ORTHODOX
A Door Left Open

06/06/25
VADER
Litany [Vinyl Reissue]

06/06/25
GAAHLS WYRD
Braiding the Stories

06/06/25
AUSTERE
The Stillness of Dissolution

06/06/25
GRUESOME
Silent Echoes

06/06/25
VOLBEAT
God Of Angels Trust

CONCERTI

05/06/25
DECAPITATED + CRYPTOPSY + WARBRINGER + CARNATION
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

05/06/25
ONSLAUGHT
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8B - BOLOGNA

05/06/25
ALAN SPARHAWK
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)

06/06/25
DECAPITATED + CRYPTOPSY + WARBRINGER + CARNATION
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

07/06/25
STEVEN WILSON
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

07/06/25
STEVEN WILSON
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

07/06/25
LORD WIND
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/06/25
STEVEN WILSON
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA

10/06/25
MUNICIPAL WASTE + DEATH ANGEL
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/06/25
MUNICIPAL WASTE + DEATH ANGEL
EUR SOCIAL PARK, DOTTA EMILIA PONTICIELLO, VIALE DI VAL FIORITA - ROMA
TUNGSTEN: Il video ufficiale dell'inedita ''Cry For The Fallen''
05/06/2025 - 18:01 (6 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/06/2025 - 18:01
TUNGSTEN: Il video ufficiale dell'inedita ''Cry For The Fallen''
03/02/2025 - 10:11
TUNGSTEN: guarda il video del concerto ''Live At Sabaton Cruise''
23/09/2024 - 17:13
TUNGSTEN: diffuso il videoclip di ''The Grand Inferno'' dall'omonimo nuovo album
20/07/2024 - 10:54
TUNGSTEN: pubblicano un video per il singolo ''Vantablack''
02/06/2024 - 09:57
TUNGSTEN: i dettagli di ''The Grand Inferno'' e un brano
13/04/2024 - 18:49
TUNGSTEN: ecco il nuovo singolo
29/01/2022 - 22:52
TUNGSTEN: a giugno il nuovo album ''Bliss'' ecco ''Come This Way''
29/11/2020 - 19:06
TUNGSTEN: online il video della titletrack del nuovo album
17/10/2020 - 11:17
TUNGSTEN: ecco ''Life and the Ocean'' da ''Tundra''
11/09/2020 - 16:13
TUNGSTEN: a novembre il nuovo album ''Tundra'', ecco il primo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/06/2025 - 18:06
FAUN: svelano i dettagli del nuovo album ''HEX'' e il primo singolo ''Lament''
05/06/2025 - 18:04
DEATHGOAT: ascolta il nuovo disco ''Dragged Into Realms Below''
05/06/2025 - 17:58
GAAHLS WYRD: tutto il nuovo ''Braiding The Stories'' in streaming
05/06/2025 - 14:55
AZURE EMOTE: in arrivo il nuovo ''Cryptic Aura'', ascolta un brano
05/06/2025 - 14:51
REINFORCER: ad agosto il nuovo disco ''Ice And Death''
05/06/2025 - 14:48
SYLOSIS: diffuso il video ufficiale di ''Soured Ground''
05/06/2025 - 14:44
BAEST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Colossal''
05/06/2025 - 10:57
THE SISTERS OF MERCY: un concerto a luglio a Milano
05/06/2025 - 10:53
FIRSTBORNE: diffuso il singolo ''Again'' dal debutto
05/06/2025 - 10:49
ORBIT CULTURE: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Death Above Life''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     