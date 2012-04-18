     
 
Arjen Lucassen
10/06/25
DEATHGOAT
Dragged into Realms Below

13/06/25
THE RISEN DREAD
Death From Above

13/06/25
BYZANTINE
Harbingers

13/06/25
NIGHTBEARER
Defiance

13/06/25
HEXVESSEL
Nocturne

13/06/25
BUCKCHERRY
Roar Like Thunder

13/06/25
EVADNE
The Fragile Light Of Fireflies

13/06/25
METALLICA
Load (Remastered)

13/06/25
FALLUJAH
Kaleidoscopic Waves

13/06/25
SIGH
I Saw the World’s End – Hangman’s Hymn MMXXV

CONCERTI

07/06/25
STEVEN WILSON
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

07/06/25
STEVEN WILSON
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

07/06/25
LORD WIND
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/06/25
STEVEN WILSON
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA

10/06/25
MUNICIPAL WASTE + DEATH ANGEL
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/06/25
MUNICIPAL WASTE + DEATH ANGEL
EUR SOCIAL PARK, DOTTA EMILIA PONTICIELLO, VIALE DI VAL FIORITA - ROMA

11/06/25
WUNDERHORSE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

15/06/25
IN FLAMES + LACUNA COIL
ARENA ALPE ADRIA - LIGNANO SABBIADORO (UD)

15/06/25
GREEN DAY
FIRENZE ROCKS, VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

16/06/25
AVENGED SEVENFOLD
CARROPONTE, VIA LUIGI GRANELLI 1 - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)
ARJEN LUCASSEN: ascolta il trailer del suo nuovo album solista
06/06/2025 - 19:29 (106 letture)

progster78
Venerdì 6 Giugno 2025, 20.15.21
1
Un trailer che equivale a un trip di tre minuti...naturalmente curiosità per il nuovo lavoro solista anche se un nuovo Ayreon non sarebbe male.
