ARJEN LUCASSEN: ascolta il trailer del suo nuovo album solista

L'artista olandese Arjen Lucassen ha annunciato per il 12 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite InsideOut Music, del suo nuovo album solista Songs No One Will Hear.
Di seguito potete ascoltare un primo trailer.
Thirteen years after his last solo album, Lost In The New Real, Arjen is back with a new solo release: Songs No One Will Hear. True to his signature style, this album offers an eclectic blend of tracks, moving seamlessly from powerful, epic songs to lighter, more playful ones.
At its core, Songs No One Will Hear is bound by a profound concept: what would people do if they only had five months left to live because of an asteroid impact? Expect an emotional rollercoaster, delving into both the light and dark aspects of human nature.