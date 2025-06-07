KONTUSION: in arrivo il debutto ''Insatiable Lust For Death'', ascolta un brano

|
I deathster Kontusion pubblicherà il debutto Insatiable Lust For Death il 25 luglio 2025 tramite Profound Lore Records.
KONTUSION is an evil death metal band from the East Coast of the USA and will see the release of their debut LP Insatiable Lust For Death on July 25. KONTUSION’s riffs, blasts, and walls of feedback reflect the darkness of a world marred by chaos, where large scale atrocities run amok. Drummer Chris Moore (Repulsion) and vocalist/guitarist Mark Bronzino (ex-Iron Reagan/Mammoth Grinder) represent the core of the band.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Endless Horror
2. Countless Atrocities
3. Revenge
4. Hemorrhage
5. Throne of Skulls
6. Incarnate
7. Subjugation
8. Melting
9. Horrid Eye
10. No Escape
11. Warsystem (The Shitlickers)
Inoltre è disponibile l'audio di Throne of Skulls.